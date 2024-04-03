Nigeria Can Generate $360m From Cowpea – Experts

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is supporting Nigeria with pest-resistant cowpea seeds to boost the production of the crop in the country. Experts at a meeting between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) Project Review and Workshop on BMGF, PBR Cowpea Seed Support for Nigeria in Kano yesterday, believed Nigeria can generate $360 million from cowpea. AATF Director of Program Development and Commercialisation Emmanuel Okogbenin said Nigeria the largest producer of cowpea in the world followed by the Niger Republic.

According to him, Nigeria cowpea production will soon reached over $360 million with the improved seeds. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Senior Program Officer based in Seattle, United States, Lawrence Kent, said they are in Kano to support the pest Resistance Cowpeas Projects being spearheaded by Nigeria working with the African Agricultural Technology.

He said: “This is to bring the new improved insect resistant cowpea to Nigeria in collaboration with Institute of Agricultural Research and other projects has led to the development of improved cowpea variety that is resistant to pests. “As a result, farmers who planted this cowpea will be able to achieve high yield with less dependence on pesticides because the product itself is insect resistant. “So we at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are proud to provide some financial support to the partners here in Nigeria who are now working to reproduce the seeds, both the foundation seed and the breeder seed, but most importantly the certified seed that is produced by eleven different Nigerian seed companies.”