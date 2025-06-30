Nigeria Can Earn Over N60trn Annually From Crude Oil –Expert

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Timproxy Ltd, Mr. Timothy Nunu, has said that Nigeria can earn over N60 trillion annually from crude oil revenue.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he recalled that a report had posited that the country earned N50.88 trillion in 2024 from crude oil.

He noted that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, an agency of the Federal Government, had in its data disclosed that Nigeria produced a total of 408,680,457 barrels of crude oil in 2024.

He stated that using an average price crude of $80.53 per barrel in 2024 which Statista Research Department, a global statistical firm, adopted, it amounts to $32.91 billion when multiplied by the 408,680,457 being the quantity of crude produced in Nigeria in 2024 which will amount to N50.88 trillion at the rate of N1,546/$1.

The oil magnate said if Nigeria could earn N50.88 trillion in 2024 with its level of oil production, it will even earn over N60 trillion annually with improved production level and accounting.

Nunu stated that oil will remain economically relevant to Nigeria, within a structurally transformed framework, even as global energy dynamics are shifting.

According to him, the nation’s oil and gas industry has the potential to increase in its current status of being a diversified pillar of economic growth for Nigeria.

He also said that Natural gas is expected to take center stage as Nigeria’s transition fuel, aligning with global decarbonization efforts and the country’s Energy Transition Plan.

Nunu said: “Over the next decade, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has the potential to transition from a rent-seeking sector into a productive, innovation-driven, and diversified pillar of economic growth.

While global energy dynamics are shifting, oil will remain economically relevant to Nigeria, albeit within a structurally transformed framework.

The focus will likely shift from merely exporting crude to maximizing value addition through investments in refining, petrochemicals, and energy infrastructure, fostering deeper industrial linkages across the economy.

“Natural gas is expected to take center stage as Nigeria’s transition fuel, aligning with global decarbonization efforts and the country’s Energy Transition Plan.

Gas will drive domestic power generation, industrialization, and regional energy exports through strategic pipeline projects and liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion.

With the global shift toward cleaner energy sources, Nigeria’s vast gas reserves represent a strategic advantage that, if well harnessed, can deliver long-term economic resilience.

“Furthermore, indigenous oil and gas companies are poised to play a larger role. The ongoing divestment of International Oil Companies (IOCs) from on – shore and shallow-water assets is creating space for Nigerian operators to expand their influence and technical capabilities.

With supportive policies, technological adoption, and capital investment, Nigeria’s oil and gas sector can achieve sustainable growth and remain competitive in the evolving global energy landscape.”

He, however, the decried the fluctuating exchange rate of the naira to international currencies, especially the dollars (US). He observed that exchange rate volatility has remained a major destabilizing factor in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Nunu said: “The fluctuating exchange rate, particularly the persistent depreciation and volatility of the Nigerian naira against major foreign currencies like the US dollar, has significant implications for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Given the sector’s heavy reliance on foreign exchange for both earnings and operational expenditures, volatility introduces substantial risks and inefficiencies.

“One major impact is the increase in operational and project execution costs. Most oilfield equipment, technology, and services are imported and priced in dollars, meaning depreciation of the naira raises local currency costs significantly.

This erodes profit margins and delays project delivery.” He added: “Furthermore, currency mismatch and loan repayment pressures have intensified.

Many companies, particularly indigenous operators, generate revenue in naira while servicing dollar-denominated debts, leading to financial strain during currency depreciation cycles.

“Foreign exchange (FX) liquidity constraints and import delays also disrupt procurement schedules, creating supply chain bottlenecks that can halt production or escalate project risks.

“The impact extends to the wider economy through inflationary pass-through into domestic fuel prices. Additionally, investment planning and budgeting are distorted by currency unpredictability, making it difficult for companies to commit to long-term capital projects.”

He recalled that an audit report by Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed that Nigeria earned as much as $305bn from oil, gas sector in 10 years from 2014 and 2024 and $677.9 billion, between 1999 and 2016, a period of 18 years, from the sale of crude oil produced from oil fields in the Niger Delta region.