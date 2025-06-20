Nigeria Can Earn Over $60b In Carbon Credit Annually – Lemo

Share

Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) Dr. Tunde Lemo, has said that Nigeria can earn over $60 billion in carbon credit revenue per year, reaching over 100 million households in benefits and tangible social impact returns.

He stated that just as crude oil defined the nation’s trade identity, carbon can redefine it. He noted that countries like China, Brazil, India and Kenya are already realizing billions in climate-linked revenues.

He spoke during his keynote address at the second edition of EcoNexus organized by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Climate Change and Circular Economy on Friday in Lagos. The title of his keynote address was: “From climate risk to green prosperity: Financing Nigeria’s future through compliance with carbon markets.”

A carbon credit is a tradable permit that allows the holder to emit one ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. Essentially, it’s a mechanism to monetize and incentivize reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Companies can buy carbon credits to offset their own emissions, or they can be generated by projects that reduce or remove carbon from the atmosphere

Lemo said: “The conservative figure of $60 billion is there and we can even do a lot more, given our population, given the level of economic activities that we have in the country, given our demographic advantage and of course the sheer size of the Nigerian nation as a whole. I mean 923,000 square kilometers and of course, if you know where we were before and where we are now and what it is we can do to roll back the certification and all of this, you know that this is really very possible.”

Lemo, who is Chairman, Lambeth Capital/Titan Trust Bank, appealed to the CBN to take measures that will accelerate the carbon credit market.

He said: “I am also appealing to the central bank, not just as regulators but also as key participants in the economy. One, they can direct banks, they can advise banks, they can encourage banks to increase their lending or their economic activities around this initiative. How can they do that? By ensuring that the activities around the green economy are graded. When banks are graded and they are compared to publishing the annual reports where they are, of course it gives them opportunity to be able to showcase where they are and that gives even those who are at the forefront of compliance an additional advantage and when you do that, every bank will try to be helpful.

“It’s not to actually force them, but it’s actually to create opportunity for voluntary compliance and I believe the central bank can do that. You have addressed the private sector, we still believe that more should be done from the public sector. Why are you telling the federal government and sub-nationals these days? The public sector can do it.

“The government budget sub-nationally and nationally combined is over N40 trillion. Just imagine that in executing this budget, this policy is embedded. So that as you award contracts for road construction, as you award contracts for supply of materials, you are also bearing in mind the need, of course, for a green economy.”

The financial colossus called for a total ban on the use of plastic bottles. He stated that many advanced and developing countries had already taken measure to stop the use of plastic bottles in their countries.

He said: “That philosophy is imbued in the way the budget is done. That is one hand. Two, from a regulatory point of view, like the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and all these other institutions, if they also come up with regulations that ensure compliance. Today, Lagos states try as much as possible to make this situation competitive. You can go and pick up those plastics. Once it reverses and we say, we no longer permit it.

“I have been to countries where plastics are no longer allowed. If you go to Europe today, if you go to England and you visit any pharmaceutical shop or any of the shops, you will be surcharged. If you want them to use a bag, you will have to pay. But if you come up with a recyclable bag yourself, of course you won’t pay anything.”

He added: “That’s a way by which of-course everybody is discouraged from carrying plastics. I was in Barcelona three years ago for a program in one of the universities. And in the entire university, you cannot use plastic bottles. You can’t buy this bottle of water. No. As you enter the university, you are given a flask. And then there are water dispensing joints all over the place. So, you can have your water. And you see everybody carrying their water bottles. Which means that thousands of plastic bottles are safe.

“These are things the government can do. From the tax point of view, the state’s tax of internal revenue and the federal tax of inland revenue can actually give tax benefits to companies that are complying. So the more you comply, the lower your taxes. These are things that the government can also do to ensure that all of us are at the front line.

“Apart from the 80 million, the project that Lagos State is financing, so as to give economically friendly, environmentally friendly tools, even to people at the basic level, so they don’t continue to burn carbon.

“I am calling for a ban on plastic materials. Because this really does not help us. It even causes flooding. Look at flash flooding that we have been experiencing in Lagos. When you investigate, you find out that most of the passages, most of the places where water can easily pass, there are places where plastics are blocked. So over time we are saving lives.

“We are saving livestock. We are saving, you can no longer get fish that is not contaminated. Most of these little, little plastics, when they get into our oceans, they kill all the fishes that we have. So, all of us should actually work with the government on banning plastic materials.”

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser, Agriculture, Rice Mill Initiative, Dr. Oluwarotimi Fashola, said the programme perfectly aligned with the state government’s mission, to create a sustainable, recycled, and thriving nation.

He stated that EcoNexus is a solid foundation, and an essential groundwork for today’s discovery by turning innovative ideas into real action. He added that it showcased the power of teamwork and creativity in pushing a green agenda forward.

According to him, one of the standout achievements was the Clean Coastal Project, which not only generated valuable carbon credits, but also provided vital support to low-income communities, demonstrating how they believe the effort can yield both economic and social benefits.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This initiative represents a significant chapter in our journey towards sustainability, economic empowerment, and meaningful climate action. The Clean Coastal Project continues to pave the way for green investment and sustainable growth, reinforcing the position of the legacy of the leader in the green economy. Our journey is firmly rooted in solid strategies like the Lagos State Planning Action Plan, which shapes our goal of making Lagos a top choice for green investment.

“We are dedicated to advancing investment, creating quality jobs, and setting a standard that other states and regions can look up to. As we move ahead, it is crucial that we keep seeking innovative ways to finance sustainability, take full advantage of the opportunities that our partners offer across various sectors, and build strategic partnerships that bring real, lasting benefits to our communities and the environment. I urge every stakeholder to come together and embrace green growth strategies that foster an economy that is not just positive but also environmentally friendly.”

Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titi Oshodi, said the programme was the second edition of the EcoNexus.

She stated that the theme resonated with creating opportunities, especially within the communities.

She stated that the private sector organizations have to be integrated into the processes and that they need to drive the sustainable practices that is required to drive climate literacy, to drive green technology, and drive the essence of the daily household needs for ensuring that they have a sustainable environment.

According to her, the conversation was really geared towards the private sector and towards those who are able to enable the young businesses to have access to funding.

Oshodi said: “We’re using the 80 million Clean Cook Stove, which is an article 6.4 compliance initiative to get as many of the parts so that we can begin to offset the carbon credits that this project is presenting. You will see and you will notice from the conversations that we have had, that the Clean Cook Stove is centered around gender equality. It’s centered around marginalized communities. The people who cook the most are women. Women are strong influencers in both. And, they also have a lot of influence on children as well.

“So, for the marginalized communities, those who essentially cook using firewood, the Clean Cook Stove also addresses the issue of deforestation. It addresses the issue of health degradation. It addresses the issue of economic deprivation. So, these are the tenets through which the vehicle of the Clean Cook Stove is being used to drive climate literacy, to drive economic enlightenment, to foster economic development, because the project comes with incentives to cook. It also tackles the ability to develop health insurance policies as well.

“It’s a silver bullet for us, but it’s also very, very instructive to get that as a magnet for the communities that are deprived, who are underserved, and who ultimately need to be able to start learning how to be environmentally sustainable and how to be economically independent.”

Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environmental Parastatals, Engr. Adebola Sabi, called for measures to mitigate negative effects of climate change.

He stated that afforestation reduces flooding globally.

According to him, the issue of tree planting is to reduce the emission of air.

He said: “We also use much of the air. We also use it also to retain or to reduce the issue of flooding in our area. And like we always say, we want to reduce the issue of deforestation. There are people cutting all these trees. One in the bush. But why did you cut all these trees?

“In Lagos State, we have policies on the issue of climate change. We in Lagos, are here to protect our environment and to ensure we implement the strategies and action. What about the trans-border pollution? What about the trans-border emission coming in through Lagos State? Coming through other states of Lagos? Look at, when you go to the other side of Lagos here, right? You see the water, I said, coming from the blue. Look at the issue of homesteading.

“So, we are definitely going to do a lot of things to work with other states to prevent carbon emissions.”

