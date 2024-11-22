Nigeria Can Contribute More To Global Livestock Value Chain – FACAN

Share

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Association of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr. Victor Iyama, has said that Nigeria has the potential to increase its contribution to the global $1.72 trillion value of livestock through pastoral farming.

Specifically, he described the Nigerian livestock industry as a national asset, valued at N30 trillion, with a projected annual growth rate of 1.2 per cent until 2026.

According to him, despite possessing the third-largest cattle herd in Africa, Nigeria faces a serious milk deficit of approximately one million tonnes, producing only 560,000 tonnes against a national demand of 1.56 million tonnes.

To address this, Dr. Iyama stressed the need for collaboration and synergy among stakeholders across the country. He noted that every region in Nigeria had the capacity to develop a profitable livestock industry.

He expressed support for the establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Livestock Development, arguing that it would empower the government to effectively address the specific challenges and needs of livestock producers.

Speaking further, Dr. Iyama cited Australia’s successful pastoral farming practices, noting that this model was not confined to a particular region but can be implemented nationwide.

“Australian livestock production is among the most efficient systems in the world because it is properly positioned to respond to challenges evident in the industry,” he added.

Dr. Iyama advocated for a similar approach in Nigeria, involving both government and industry stakeholders, to create an environment conducive to investment and support producers in addressing challenges such as drought and volatile livestock prices.

The ongoing drought has further worsened the challenges faced by livestock producers, who are already struggling with high-interest rates and increasing production costs.

