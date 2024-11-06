Nigeria Can Become Leader In Global Movement For Cultural Heritage Preservation – Falola

Share

…Urges FG, Others To Incorporate Public History, Museum Studies Into Curricula

…Says Nigeria Must Demonstrate Commitment To Heritage Conservation

A graduate of Museum Studies, University of West Georgia, Titilope Rosemary Falola, has said Nigeria can become a leader in the global movement for cultural heritage preservation.

She advised that Nigerians should not solely rely on external pressure to return the nation’s looted artefacts.

According to her, Nigeria must demonstrate its commitment to heritage conservation by addressing the internal challenges that the museum sector in the country faces.

She asserted that if there is a focus on improving museums in the country—both through government funding and educational reforms—Nigeria can become a leader in the global movement for cultural heritage preservation.

According to her, only then will the repatriation conversation move from a symbolic gesture to a lasting legacy for the nation.

In a statement on Tuesday, she also urged the federal, state and local governments in Nigeria, the management of private tertiary institutions as well as other stakeholders to prioritize funding to improve museum infrastructure.

The statement was titled: “The West Can’t Keep Talking About Repatriation While We Neglect Our Museums.”

Falola, who also holds a Master of Science in Applied Business Analytics, from the University of West Georgia, said there is a need to provide state-of-the-art storage, climate control systems, and security in museums in the country.

The graduate of History and International Studies, University of Ilorin, urged universities to offer hands-on experience in museum collections and allow students to directly engage with artefacts, learn proper conservation techniques, and understand the importance of exhibition design and museum administration.

Falola said: “The conversation around repatriation of artefacts from Western museums to their countries of origin, including Nigeria, has rightly gained global attention. However, while the West advocates for the return of looted artefacts, Nigeria must take action to ensure that its museums are adequately prepared to receive and conserve these cultural treasures. The dialogue about restitution cannot be one-sided. We, in Nigeria, need to address the shortcomings in our museum sector if we are to responsibly manage the heritage being returned to us.

“It is counterproductive for the West to push for the repatriation of our cultural artefacts while we are not investing in the infrastructure required to house them. Many Nigerian museums suffer from poor funding, insufficient conservation facilities, and a lack of trained personnel. Repatriation is not just about returning artefacts—it is about ensuring these treasures are preserved for future generations. Without proper investment in our museums, we risk losing the very items we fought to bring home.

“The Nigerian government must prioritize funding to improve museum infrastructure, providing state-of-the-art storage, climate control systems, and security. This will allow our museums to properly care for sensitive artefacts, many of which require specific environmental conditions to prevent deterioration. If we don’t address these issues, the very objects we reclaim may degrade over time, undermining the significance of their return.”

She added: “A critical step in preparing for the future is the incorporation of public history and museum studies into Nigerian university curricula. If we are to manage these repatriated treasures, we need a new generation of historians and conservators equipped with practical skills in museum management, collection care, archiving, and curation.

“Universities should offer hands-on experience in museum collections, allowing students to directly engage with artefacts, learn proper conservation techniques, and understand the importance of exhibition design and museum administration. By training future professionals in museum studies, we can build a workforce capable of running museums to global standards, ensuring the sustainability of our cultural heritage.

“We cannot solely rely on external pressure to return our artefacts. Nigeria must demonstrate its commitment to heritage conservation by addressing the internal challenges that our museum sector faces.

If we focus on improving our museums—both through government funding and educational reforms—Nigeria can become a leader in the global movement for cultural heritage preservation. Only then will the repatriation conversation move from a symbolic gesture to a lasting legacy for our nation.”

