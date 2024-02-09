Nigeria Can Be Out Of Current Insecurity Challenges – Bishop Kunama

The Methodist Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Ishaya Kunama says Nigeria can be out of the present insecurity problems bedevilling it.

However, Kunama advised the Federal Government on the measures to undertake to find a lasting solution to the myriad of social challenges confronting Nigeria.

Kunama who gave the advice during his Covenant Service Homily in Sokoto contended that until a platform for sincere unification and understanding of each other is created, identifying perpetrators of evil and resolving emerging issues that could result in a crisis in time would not be possible.

Speaking on the theme; “The Christian Convenaof Raising Up to Build and Being Fruitful in 2024” Bishop Kunama said it has become imperative for the government to wake up in today’s rapidly changing world and acknowledge their divine purpose and resolve to build a fruitful future for generations to come.

And to achieve this serious atmosphere in Nigeria according to the outspoken Bishop Kunama is for the federal government to urgently establish a dedicated ministry for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Highlighting what the ministry of creation will bring to the table, Bishop Kunama said, it will help end insecurity as both the religious and traditional leaders will be tasked with the responsibility of identifying the bad eggs in the midst.

The clergyman also noted that, if traditional leaders are given such mandates backed by legal framework and policies, they will be poised to identify and report troublemakers both in the town and even in the bushes within their jurisdiction.

“The establishment of a dedicated ministry for Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs in Nigeria will further embody the government’s commitment to actively promote religious harmony, cultural preservation, and sustainable development.

“By prioritizing the protection of religious rights and fostering interfaith dialogues, Nigeria aims to create an inclusive society that celebrates diversity. Moreover, leveraging the influence of traditional leadership systems and collaborating with religious institutions will provide a solid foundation for social, economic, and political progress in Nigeria.

“‘Thus the proposed ministry of Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs has the potential to revolutionize governance and enhance Nigeria’s social fabrics, ultimately leading to a bright future for all of us”.

