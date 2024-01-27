Nigeria, Cameroon Clash Live On StarTimes

The drums of destiny beat loud in Cote d’Ivoire as Nigeria’s Super Eagles prepare to lock horns with their age- old rivals, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, in a Round of 16 clash at the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

The match will be played at 9pm on Saturday on StarTimes’ Sports Life and Sports Premium channels, dedicated channels for all AFCON 2023 matches. While their narrow win in the Group Stage may not be the most inspiring form guide, it does little to dampen the electrifying anticipation gripping football fans in Nigeria and Cameroon.

This is a battle steeped in history, rivalry, and the unyielding pursuit of continental glory. StarTimes is showing all the 52 matches of the tournament live. “It’s going be an intense game.

It’s a game between two brothers, who know each other very well,” said Cameroon legend, Roger Milla, who was part of the Cameroon squad that defeated Nigeria in the final of the AFCON in 1984 and 1988, adding that it was difficult to predict the team that would win the game. The Super Eagles won the last two meetings between both teams in previous tournaments.