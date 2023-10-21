Nigeria Calls For Synergy To Confront African Challenges

The Nigerian government has called for synergy among African countries, to confront the challenges facing the continent.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris at the first Angola-Nigeria interactive business forum organised by the Angolan embassy in Abuja, assured that Nigeria is committed to deepening her relationship with other African countries.

Alhaji Idris in a statement by deputy director, press in the ministry Suleiman Haruna, elaborated on Nigeria’s foreign policy, promising that the Nigerian government will continue to advocate for policies and programmes at the global level that align with the nation’s domestic agenda.

He said Nigeria is implementing a foreign policy agenda, dubbed the Tinubu Doctrine, which he added, was built on four main pillars of Democracy, Demography, Diaspora, and Development.

“This policy aims at strengthening Nigeria’s position as an African leader, increasing its global influence, and taking advantage of strategic autonomy.

“Additionally, these pillars aim to drive important multilateral reforms, improve national security, and boost trade and investment,” the minister said.

He added Nigeria’s dream is that African countries should forge deeper and stronger connections that allow the continent to play a bigger and more forceful positioning on the global stage and have a greater chance at achieving true and lasting freedom and prosperity.

“Even against the backdrop of differing languages, cultures, and social and political systems, we must find ways of agreeing on and pushing unified narratives about who we are as a continent and what we want to achieve across all spheres of endeavour,” Alhaji Idris stated.

He called on African leaders to unite in their thinking around development, industrialisation, trade and job creation.

Alhaji Idris therefore urged Angola to partner with Nigeria in playing key roles in the success of Africa as both countries rank among the two important economies on the continent.

Angolan Minister of External Affairs who was represented by Mr. Tete Antonio, Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, said Angola intends to invest more in strengthening economic and commercial relations with Nigeria.

He said the Angolan government is working on structural reforms to change the paradigm of depending on petroleum, thereby making its economy less vulnerable to the volatility of oil prices.

Antonio said the country is counting on the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other friendly nations to achieve that objective and urged the Nigerian business community to take advantage of the Angolan market, which, he said, is open for business and investment.

The interactive meeting was attended by the Nigerian business community, captains of industry and the diplomatic community.