Nigeria Calls For Free, Secure Internet Access

The Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria, through the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani has advocated for a free and secure internet across Africa.

Tijani, who championed this position at the just-concluded Africa Internet Governance Forum at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to necessary collaborations and international dialogues to achieve these objectives.

Addressing the forum virtually, the Minister said Nigeria, as the largest telecommunications market in Africa, is conscious of all the intricacies of emerging technologies around the Internet and its usage and would continue to work with countries in Africa on different angles to ensure that the Internet is effectively governed so its vast wealth can be leveraged for citizens and nation’s growth, this was released by the Director Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka.

According to him, Nigeria is one of the largest consumers of mobile data and possess one of the most active population on all social media platforms thus, it is imperative that the country has secured and free internet for its burgeoning population juxtaposing the fact the country is struggling economically.

“The need for our consistent collaboration to develop our economy collectively is preeminent in the agenda of the current administration in Nigeria. It is through this kind of forum that we can bridge the digital divide, enhance cybersecurity, ensure digital rights, and foster innovation.

“It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure that the Internet remains open, safe, and beneficial for all,” Tijani told parliamentarians and other participants from Africa who attended the forum in Abuja.

The Minister encouraged all the stakeholders to collaborate and synergize in their approach to creating policies and strategies that will shape the future of the Internet in Africa, the future that will reflect Africa’s shared values, aspirations, and diversity.

On behalf of the Nigerian government and all sponsors, Tijani specifically thanked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other organisations that made up the Local Organising Committee (LOG) for a successful 2023 AfIGF. The Minister was pleased to see their impressive planning and commitment to influencing change in Africa’s digital future.

In panel discussions and at the event’s opening and closing ceremonies, Prof. Umar Danbatta, the executive vice chairman of the NCC, shared his perspective on the organization’s commitment to promoting a secure Internet ecosystem in Nigeria through different regulatory efforts.

According to Danbatta, Nigeria has had phenomenal development in broadband penetration, widespread use of the Internet, and voice subscriptions, all of which have made significant contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NCC CEO said that, as Nigeria hosted this year’s edition of the AfIGF, the country was focused on sharing experiences with other sister nations in Africa as well as learning from the AfIGF parliamentarians from Africa who gathered at the forum to collectively drive the frontiers of the ideals of proper utilization of Internet resources to promote socio-economic development on the African continent.

Chief of the Section on Innovation and Technology at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Dr Mactar Seck, prised the NCC and all agencies of government that provided support and played a role in ensuring the success of the event, said a forum such as the AfIGF, African nations can continue in its aggregate views that allow them to speak with one voice to get greater gains for African economic development.

“I sincerely thank the EVC of the NCC, Prof. Danbatta, who is playing a great role in the development of digital technology in Nigeria. I also appreciate the AfIGF Secretary General, other sister agencies, and the Multistakeholder Advisory Group (MAG) that made the event successful,” he said.

Also speaking at the weeklong event, the Secretary of the African Parliamentary Network on Internet Governance, Honourable Samuel George of Ghana, called for free Internet “that is inclusive, safe and secured for all citizens of Africa.” He said this can only be achieved through collaborative effort by coming together to build an inclusive Africa.

“For Africa to be self-sufficient, it must create an enabling environment and laws and provide digital infrastructures for young innovators to strive. This will, in turn, promote indigenous and local content development in technological development,” George said.

This year’s edition of the AfIGF with the theme: “Transforming Africa’s Digital Landscape: Empowering Inclusion, Security and Innovation”, which took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, provided yet another veritable platform for African countries to discuss Germane issues that will pave the way for the development of a more robust digital economy in the continent.

Meanwhile, after the event, a communique was issued detailing resolutions made at the event and concrete recommendations, based on which Danbatta urged the participants to ensure effective implementations when they return to their respective countries ahead of next year’s forum.

Before the AfIGF, which started from September 19-23, 2023, the 11th Africa School of Internet Governance (AfriSIG), took place from September 13-18, 2023, and was facilitated by the Association for Progressive Communications, the Africa Union, Research ICT Africa, the Africa Parliamentary Track and the United Nations-IGF Secretariat and the Africa Youth IGF.