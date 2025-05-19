Nigeria Calls For Accelerated Implementation Of Single African Air Transport Market

Share

The federal government has called for the accelerated implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) among the African countries who have signed the agreement.

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 18th Plenary Session of The Banjul Accord Group (BAG) Of States which began in Abuja on Monday.

The 3-Day Plenary Session, and the council of Ministers Meeting, hosted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), witnessed participation of the seven member countries of the BAG. The States include Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Gambia, Cape Verde and Sierra Leone.

SAATM represents the vision of achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and unlocking the immense potential of seamless air connectivity across our continent.

“I want to highlight the urgent need to implement the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the benefit of our sub-region and the entire African continent” he said.

The call he said is critical because despite Africa’s strong political will and numerous declarations, progress has been slow, and fragmentation remains a barrier to our regional integration.

Air connectivity he reiterated is an asset, which improves the global competitiveness of cities, States and regions thus Africa cannot be left behind.

“It is believed that SAATM will enhance intra-African connections and make movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices. Achieving these require our collective resolve not only to implement SAATM, but also to make conscious efforts to address the issues of non-physical barriers including the high cost of travel within the region” he stated.

He called on all “member State to move beyond commitments and take coordinated, deliberate steps toward making SAATM a living reality. Our skies must no longer be defined by closed borders, but by open opportunities.”

He acknowledged that Banjul Accord Group is critical to SAATM implementation even as he reaffirm Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the BAG and to the ideals of cooperation, safety, and integration.

“Let us leave this meeting with a shared determination to elevate BAG into a true model of African aviation solidarity” he stated.

The Minister further stated that with BAG a “lot have been achieved for the region including strengthening aviation safety, efficiency, and oversight across the BAG region, ensuring compliance with international best practices, and reinforcing regional collaboration in harmonizing regulatory frameworks, enhancing capacity building, and improving operational standards.”

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s Director-General Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo said the 18th Plenary Session serves as an opportunity to not only reflect on our collective achievements, but also renew member country’s focus on the challenges ahead.

He listed some of the challenges to include infrastructure gaps, personnel shortages, emerging safety risks and the imperative for digital transformation in aviation.

H noted that BAG continues to serve as a beacon of sub-regional cooperation, and it is inspiring to witness the progress we have made together in ensuring a safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible air transport sector in line with the “No Country Left Behind” initiative by ICAO.

The DGCA noted that “Nigeria, being a driving force in the sub-regional group, remains steadfast in its fervent support for the laudable objectives of BAG and is committed to playing an active and constructive role in seeing to the realization of such air transport sector in West Africa and beyond.”

“While we chart a bold path forward for BAG in particular, and Africa & global aviation in general, let us keep our eyes on the prize – a safe, secure, and unified aviation sector in West Africa” he noted.

The Head of the BAG Secretariat Fansu Bojang who is also the Director General of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said more needs to be done to unlock the potentials of the subregion, stating: “As a group, we have furthered the dreams of the founding fathers of BAG and through the process pulled the industry out of the abyss we once found ourselves in and placed it on the pedestal

He said the Group must work to surmount to identified challenges.

Senate Committee Chairman on Aviation, Senator Buhari Abdulfatai represented by Senator Augustine Akobundu, said the National Assembly is committed to the ideas of BAG and supports harmonised West African aviation community.

“Nigeria recognises the importune pf regional cooperation in advancing the aviation safety, security and development. We acknowledge the role of BAG in promoting capacity building shared standards and technical assistance among member states” he said.

He also called for policy harmonisation adding that he NASS is committed to enhanced regulatory framework for safety and security, improved safety oversights, strategic interests in aviation infrastructure, regional cooperation and harmonisation of polices.

