Nigeria-Britain Association Honours Sarafa Isola For Exemplary Service To Nigeria

The High Commissioner of Nigeria to the United Kingdom, His Excellency, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has been honored by the Nigeria-Britain Association for his excellent and meritorious service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and for going the extra mile to promote the national interests of the country.

President of the Association, Sola Oyetayo, who presented the award to Amb. Sarafa in London, at the weekend, commended him for giving his best to Nigeria while also inspiring Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Addressing Sarafa, the President stated, “On behalf of the Nigeria-Britain Association, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for how you challenged us to evolve a strategy and roadmap. You evaluated it and you believed in us and gave us the kind of support that we did not receive from any High Commissioner to the United Kingdom in recent years.”

Oyetayo noted that the Ambassador’s insistence on innovative development planning among Nigerians had improved the socio-economic prosperity and status of Nigerians in the United Kingdom.

Amb. Sarafa Isola has had a fulfilling professional and public career which stands him out as a nationalist of no mean repute.

His ability to lead in ways that prioritize the holistic promotion of the national interests of Nigeria at various levels, even prior to his appointment as High Commissioner, is a reference point that underscores national public service.

A statesman of note whose managerial exploits have been popularly applauded at home and abroad, Sarafa was Secretary to the State Government, Ogun State, after which he served meritoriously as Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development in the administration of President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, among others.