Nigeria, Brazil share common cultural values, says envoy

A book, Titled “IFÁ: THE ENLIGHTENMENT VOLUME ONE,” has been presented to the Consulate General of Brazil, in Lagos.

Presenting his book, renowned author Olusegun Daramola said, it is a celebration of shared knowledge and ancient wisdom which must not be ignored.

According to him, the occasion transcends conventional gestures, as it acknowledges the transformative power of Ifá’s teachings, noting that, Ifá, acting as a bridge, facilitates connections that surpasses geographical borders, emphasizing the universal thread of wisdom that binds everyone.

Daramola explained that, the exchange highlights the impact of Ifá’s teachings, reaching far beyond its place of origin stressing that, As “IFÁ: THE ENLIGHTENMENT VOLUME ONE” found its new home, it carries with it the essence of a tradition that is not restricted by geographical bounds”.

Consulate General of Brazil, Francisco Luz, represented by Ambassador

Adeniran Arimoro,

the exchange which showcased the global reach of Ifá, promptes discussions on the connections between Brazil and Nigeria.

“Brazil is a cherished home for many Nigerians, and this event served as a testament to the strong bonds between the two nations”. he affirmed

” Ifa is part of a larger body of work that seeks to promote understanding and appreciation of Ifá wisdom “. Adeniran explained further, ” The gathering at the Consulate General became a catalyst for strengthening bonds of understanding. Ifá, revered as a shared cultural treasure, foster connections and builds bridges between diverse communities.

This event, he disclosed serves as a beacon for cross-cultural understanding, emphasizing the profound impact of Ifá on a global scale.

Brazil Consulate General stands not only as a recipient of a treasured volume but as a symbolic space where cultural exchange and enlightenment intertwine.

” His selfless dedication to empowering others has solidified his role as a beacon of wisdom, enlightenment, and inspiration” A Bridge Between Spirituality and Science, saying that, his legacy continues to grow, as he remains a shining example of the transformative power of spirituality, culture, and personal growth “. he affirmed

