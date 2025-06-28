Nigeria, Brazil Deepen Cultural Ties In Landmark Creative Industry Exchange

In a landmark moment for cultural diplomacy and cross-continental collaboration, the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, in partnership with Filmhouse Group, welcomed a high-level Brazilian delegation to Filmhouse Cinemas – IMAX, Lekki, Lagos. The visit was part of a broader cultural and economic mission aimed at strengthening bilateral ties through the creative industries.

The delegation, comprising senior policymakers and leaders from Brazil’s cultural and entertainment sectors, engaged with key Nigerian stakeholders to explore opportunities for cooperation in film, music, and the arts. The mission placed special emphasis on Yoruba cultural heritage, which shares deep historical and ancestral connections with Brazil.

As part of their Lagos tour, the Brazilian representatives, hosted and sponsored by Filmhouse Group, participated in curated cultural experiences including visits to Filmhouse Cinemas – IMAX, Lekki (West Africa’s largest cinema exhibitors), the Oba of Oniru’s Palace, the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Terra Kulture, and the Lekki Arts and Crafts Market.

“This visit is more than symbolic, it’s a catalyst; Nigeria and Brazil are cultural siblings with shared roots and creative energies.

“At The Filmhouse Group, we believe storytelling is a bridge – one that can unite nations, spark economic growth, and shift global perceptions. We are committed to building enduring partnerships that elevate African stories and open doors for co-production, distribution, and investments across the Atlantic,” said Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group (Filmhouse Cinemas, FilmOne Entertainment, and FilmOne Studios).

Adding depth to the cultural dialogue, George Maha, Institutional and Government Relations Specialist at ApexBrasil, shared a personal reflection: “I am Nigerian. I was born here in Lagos. But beyond the diaspora community, there is Brazil, and there are Afro-Brazilians. That connection matters. It’s time we embraced it more deliberately.”

The Brazilian delegation, including officials from Brazil’s Ministry of Culture and creative industry leaders, commended Nigeria’s cultural vibrancy and expressed commitment to long-term partnerships in content creation, talent exchange, and investment.

This initiative marks a new chapter in Nigeria-Brazil relations and is expected to drive impactful collaborations, positioning Lagos as a creative capital with global influence.