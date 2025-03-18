Nigeria-Brazil $1.1bn Green Imperative Project Kicks Off

Share

Nigeria and Brazil yesterday signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture productivity and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria.

The MoU for the $1.1 billion GIP 1 was signed in 2018, with the $4.3 billion phase 2 of the project and the $2.5 billion JBS signed in Brazil when President Bola Tinubu visited the South American country last year. Vice President Kashim Shettima said the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 as part of the effort by the Federal Government to enhance food security.

Speaking yesterday during the signing of the commercial phase of the GIP 1 at Presidential Villa, he said the GIP would leverage strategic opportunities to drive the nation’s economic growth and boost investor confidence.

He said: “As this administration addresses the food security challenges we are facing and dovetails the 8-point agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“It is imperative for us to synergise and use existing initiatives such as the GIP for the purpose of policy continuity, for the purpose of utilising or leveraging on strategic opportunities to drive our economic growth and also to enhance investor confidence.”

Shettima noted that while the GIP aligned with all the policies and programmes of the Tinubu administration, it would link small-scale farmers with all the agricultural value chains in the country.

He said: “We have been battling with low agricultural productivity for decades, and as I have always said, entrepreneurial capitalism is embedded in the very psyche of the average Nigerian, but what our people are lacking is the wherewithal to be placed on the first ladder of development.

“This GIP is a wonderful opportunity because it seamlessly aligns with all the policies and programmes of this government.”

