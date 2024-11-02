Nigeria-Born Kemi Badenoch Emerges Conservative Party Leader

Share

Kemi Badenoch, Nigeria-British representing North West Essex in the British parliament has been elected as the leader of the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Kemi Badenoch contested for the Conservative Party’s leadership on Thursday, October 31.

At the close of voting, in a statement, Badenoch thanked supporters of her “Renewal2030” campaign promise of returning the party to 10 Downing Street, after a historic loss to Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

“Polls have closed for the Conservative Party leadership contest. I want to thank all our party members who have taken the time to listen to pitches from all of the candidates, turned up to our hustings and hosted us in your associations and in your homes.

The Conservative Party is much more to me than a membership organization. It is a family. Thank you to all who voted, especially those who supported me,” she wrote. on her X handle.

Reacting to her victory, former British prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, described Badenoch, who served in his government, as a superb leader.

Sunak noted that the new Conservative Party leader would “renew our party” and “take the fight to Labour.”

“Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch on being elected Conservative party leader.

“I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour.

“Let’s unite behind her,” Rishi Sunak wrote on his X handle, on Saturday.

