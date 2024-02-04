Nigeria Borders Should Remain Closed To Avoid Influx of Terrorists – Lawmaker

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide, has strongly advised President Bola Tinubu, not to consider opening the nation’s borders, more specifically those borders with the countries that recently had military coups, to avoid the influx of terrorists into Nigeria. He said the encroachment of terrorists into the country would exacerbate the already existing state of in- security in Nigeria. He also appealed to Nigerians to be patient for at least two years to allow the policies introduced by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu to manifest so that they could see the impact.

The call was made on Saturday in Kano by the Asiwaju of Yoruba Kano, Hon Leke Abejide who represents the Yagba Constituency of Kogi State at the House of Representatives. “I have the confidence that the Tinubu administration will make the economy better for the country. I have said it before; it is like when a woman is in labour there is a lot of pain pending when she delivers. “If you are looking at the policies they are making, you will know that we should give it at least two years, I know it is a long time for people who the policies have caused a lot of hardship, but in less than two years you will see the impact, the economy is going to be transformed.

I have that belief. “In fact, the person you are talking about is an expert in the financial sector and has a lot of experience. He knows what he is doing and what the result will be. My advice to the people is that we remain patient and the result will be good for all of us” he said. Hon Leke was received in Kano by the Yoruba Community at a grand event to celebrate his victory as a second-timer in the House of Representatives. He promised the 4.5 million Yorubas of Kano that he would complete the building of the place of Oba Yoruba Kano before the end of his tenure being a part of the community.

The Oba Yoruba of Kano Alhaji Alimi Murtala Otisese, thanked the celebrant for his immense contributions to the Yorubas residents in Kano through the empowerment of widows and orphans, describing it as one of the reasons they have conferred him with the title of Asiwaju of Yoruba Kano. Speaking on behalf of the Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Special Adviser on Yoruba Affairs, Alhaji Abdussalam Abdullatif said the Kano State Government will continue to run an all-inclusive government to deliver the dividend of democracy.