‘Nigeria Bond Demand To Remain Strong Amid Widening Fiscal Deficits’

Nigeria’s widening fiscal deficits, occasioned by the Federal Government’s need for more borrowing, is likely to ensure that investor demand at the government bond auctions remains resilient, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report which focused on the Federal Government of Nigeria’s (FGN) first monthly bond auction of 2026, recently conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

According to report, demand for FGN bonds is also expected to be bolstered, “by expectations of gradual monetary policy easing, which could help sustain the presence of positive real yields.” The report stated: “The first FGN monthly bond auction of 2026, conducted by the Debt Management Office (DMO), featured total bonds offering of N900 billion across the February 2031, February 2034, and January 2035 papers, nearly double the offer size of N460 billion in December 2025.

The higher supply of bond issuance reflects the FG’s front-loaded borrowing strategy, a pattern that is typically more pronounced in the first quarter of the year. “The auction drew stronger demand than the previous one, supported by ample system liquidity and still-attractive yields.

Consequently, total subscriptions reached N2.3 trillion, translating to a bidto-cover ratio of 2.5x. This compares favourably with December’s subscriptions of N891 bn (1.94x). “The DMO concluded the auction with total sales of N1.5 trn, translating to a sales-to-bid ratio of 1.72x, markedly higher than the N596 bn (1.30x) recorded at the previous auction.”

It noted that the results, “showed a strong investor preference for the medium-dated tenors, as market participants sought to take advantage of still elevated yields and lock in rates amid rising expectations of a more dovish monetary policy stance.”

The FBNQuest’s analysts concluded the report by stating that they “expect investor demand at FGN bond auctions to remain resilient, supported by the FG’s elevated borrowing needs amid widening fiscal deficits.”

“Furthermore, demand for FGN bonds is expected to remain supported by expectations of gradual monetary policy easing, which could help sustain the presence of positive real yields,” they added. New Telegraph reports that Nigeria expects a budget deficit worth 4.28 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026,