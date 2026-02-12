Nigeria Bleeds $3bn Yearly On Imported Seeds As Industry Moves To Reverse Forex Drain

Nigeria is losing an estimated $3 billion annually to the importation of vegetable seeds, deepening pressure on the country’s fragile foreign exchange reserves and exposing long-standing weaknesses in its agricultural value chain.

Industry leaders say the situation has become unsustainable, warning that the import bill could soar to between $10 billion and $15 billion per year if urgent investments are not made to strengthen local seed production.

The disclosure came in Abuja during the unveiling of a five-year development blueprint by the Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN), developed in collaboration with Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).

Speaking at the launch, SEEDAN National Auditor, Jafar Sani Bello, described the country’s heavy reliance on imported seeds for crops such as tomato, cabbage, carrot, and cucumber as a major macroeconomic vulnerability.

According to him, domestic seed producers were increasingly serving as a “shock absorber” for the economy by reducing import dependence, conserving foreign exchange, and supporting food production.

He said: “Our seed companies are no longer just agricultural players; they are economic stabilisers.”

Bello noted that strengthened local capacity could shield Nigeria from currency volatility and supply disruptions.

SEEDAN President, Yusuf-Ado Kibiya, said the ambitious five-year strategic plan is aimed at transforming Nigeria’s seed industry, strengthening private sector participation, and boosting food security through the delivery of high-quality seeds to farmers nationwide.

While describing the plan as a “significant milestone” that signals the association’s readiness to reposition the sector for growth and greater impact, Kibiya explained that the roadmap would improve governance, modernise seed value chains, deepen innovation, and integrate Nigeria’s seed sector more competitively into regional and global markets.

He said: “The significance of today’s launch goes beyond mere planning. It symbolises SEEDAN’s readiness to deliver high-quality seeds to Nigerian farmers and beyond.

“Our plan directly addresses the core challenges faced by seed companies, focusing on strengthening governance, improving quality, and fostering sustainable partnerships.”

Kibiya disclosed that SEEDAN, which has over 500 registered seed companies spanning large-, medium-, and small-scale operators, had moved from being a divided association to a united body with clearer structures and stronger institutional coordination.

“We inherited a divided association, yet through unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit, we transformed it into one united, solid entity built on shared vision and common goals.”

He added that the establishment of a functional national secretariat and zonal structures had enhanced accountability and transparency, while the association’s membership of international bodies such as the African Seed Trade Association and the International Seed Federation had strengthened Nigeria’s regional trade linkages and commitment to global seed quality standards.

Kibiya stressed that the five-year plan would help organise and regulate industry players more effectively, ensuring that farmers receive improved seeds critical to agricultural productivity.

“You cannot succeed in any agricultural development without high-quality seeds. If the association is able to organise, create opportunities, and provide support to industry operators, certainly you will have higher quality materials going to the farms.”

He called on AGRA, Sahel Consulting, development partners, and government agencies to mobilise resources to support the successful implementation of the strategy.

“Together, we stand poised to position SEEDAN to meet the challenges ahead, deliver excellence, and ultimately enhance food security and the prosperity of our farmers.

“Together, we will elevate Nigeria’s seed industry to new heights, ensure that our farmers thrive, and make agricultural security a reality across the country.”

In her remarks, a representative of Sahel Consulting, Aisha Hadejia, said the strategy was co-created with SEEDAN through a rigorous and collaborative process.

“For us at Sahel Consulting, it has been a privilege working together with SEEDAN on this, not as external advisers looking in, but as partners learning together and asking the hard questions.”

She emphasised that the document was more than a policy paper, describing it as a living framework anchored on impact and people.

“Strategy, when done right, is not about documents. It’s about focus, it’s about priorities, but most importantly, it’s about people. Who are we doing this for?”

Hadejia noted that the commitment shown by SEEDAN’s leadership and secretariat during the development process inspired confidence that the plan would not remain on paper.

“This particular document is grounded in the realities of today but open to the possibilities of what the seed sector in Nigeria could be tomorrow. The real work actually starts today,” she added.

Key elements of the strategy include strengthening the entire seed value chain, promoting private sector participation, driving innovation and modernisation in seed production, establishing a Biotechnology Committee to improve crop resilience, and deepening international integration through global memberships.