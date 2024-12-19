Nigeria Beyond Oil: Religious Tourism Beckons

Share

Nigeria is officially a secular state, with its citizens adhering to various religious beliefs, some of them with following from many nations of the world. In this piece, YEMI OLAKITAN takes a look at what can be done to tap into the tourism potential from the religious events.

She has immense potential to boost her economy through religious tourism. With millions of pilgrims and tourists visiting various religious sites across the country each year, it’s clear that the sector can generate substantial revenue if the sector is fully developed.

According to a study published in the International Journal of Islamic Business and Management, religious tourism has become the highest earner of foreign exchange for Nigeria’s tourism industry, despite still being in its embryonic stages as a result of neglect by successive Nigerian governments.

This is because religious tourism sites in Nigeria are often seen as private centres and left to the adherents and their leaders, forgetting their importance to the nation’s economy and to local economy as well.

Economic power

Tourism sector is regarded as the largest employer of labour globally, because of its multi-facet nature. It has different sections or industries including religious tourism, and supports a substantial workforce, with many employed in the hospitality, transportation, trades and entertainment sectors.

It is a significant source of foreign exchange for Nigeria, boosting its national economy, although the tourism sector accounts for a percentage of Nigeria’s GDP, it remains largely at an infant stage.

Nigeria’s over reliance on crude oil and the neglect of other promising sectors is part of the reasons for the high level of unemployment in the country.

Nigeria must learn from other nations of the world who have successfully developed their religious tourism sector to the level that it generates billions of foreign exchange for them and contribute massively to their economy. Countries with thriving religious tourism.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is one of such examples, her religious tourism has been a significant contributor to the economy, thanks to the millions of visitors flocking to the country for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

The country has welcomed over 600 million visitors since the launch of Vision 2030, with religious tourism accounting for $12 billion annually, which is 20% of its non-oil GDP and 7% of its total GDP.

The sector’s contribution to Saudi GDP increased from 3% in 2016 to 7% in recent years, making it the second largest source of income after hydrocarbons.

By 2030, the country aims to host 30 million pilgrims, part of a broader goal to attract 150 million domestic and international tourists annually. Religious tourism plays a vital role in earning foreign exchange for Saudi Arabia.

It also generates employment opportunities. The sector employed a workforce of 236,000 in 2022, supporting the country’s Saudization drive.

The government has invested heavily in transportation and logistics services, including the Makkah Public Transport Programme and the Al-Haramain train. In the hospitality sector, the cities of Makkah and Madinah account for over 75% of hotels operating in the country, with major hotel brands expanding their presence in the country.

In addition, religious tourism is also an inspiration for foreign direct investments in Saudi Arabia.

Religious tourism has become a crucial component of Saudi Arabia’s economy, driving growth, employment, and infrastructure development and providing employment for hundreds of Saudi youths, men and women.

In Italy, religious tourism market is booming, contributing significantly to the country’s economic development. The market was valued at $72 million in 2022 and is expected to grow

Italy’s religious tourism market is a vital component of the country’s economy, driving growth, employment, and foreign exchange earnings

at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2032. This growth is driven by the presence of the Italian Catholic Church, the emergence of new religious attractions, and the adoption of social media for promotional activities.

Italy

Italy is home to the Vatican City, which attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists each year.

The Catholic Church represents 93% of all Christians in Italy, making it a significant contributor to the country’s religious tourism market. Italy’s rich cultural and regional customs have led to the development of new religious attractions, such as pilgrimages and visits to Marian shrines.

The Italian government’s infrastructure support and social media platforms have become essential tools for promoting Italy’s religious tourism market.

Tour operators are using social media to reach a wider audience and provide information about religious tourist destinations.

The Italian tourism sector directly employed about 2.0 million people in 2018, accounting for 8.3% of the total employment in Italy. Italy’s tourism industry, including religious tourism, generates significant foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The tourism sector accounted for 13.0% of Italy’s GDP in 2017, demonstrating its significant contribution to the country’s economic development. Italy’s religious tourism market is a vital component of the country’s economy, driving growth, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.

Israel

In Israel, religious tourism has been a significant contributor to its economic development, generating NIS 20 billion for the national economy in 2017.

The country’s rich history and spiritual significance attract millions of visitors each year, with 4.55 million tourist arrivals recorded in 2019. Israel is home to numerous sacred sites, including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the Dome of the Rock, making it a hub for inter-faith tourism.

From archaeological sites like Masada and Caesarea to vibrant cities like Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s tourism industry caters to various interests.

The government of Israel has invested massively in transportation, accommodations, and tourist facilities, enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Religious tourism supports a substantial workforce, with many employed in the hospitality, transportation, and tourism trade sectors.

Religious tourism is a significant source of foreign exchange for Israel, boosting its national economy The tourism sector accounts for a considerable percentage of Israel’s GDP, demonstrating its vital role in the country’s economic development.

Religious tourism has emerged as a critical component of Israel’s economy, driving growth, employment, and infrastructure development.

Brazil is a multi-religious and diverse country like Nigeria, however, religious tourism is a significant sector in Brazil, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The country’s rich religious diversity, historic sites, and cultural heritage make it an ideal destination for faith-based travellers.

Rather than becoming a curse, the Brazilian people have turned their religious diversities to a blessing.

Brazil

According to reports, annual visitors to Brazilian religious sites stand at around 12 million.

Tourists visit the Cathedral of Aparecida, a Catholic church and one of the largest pilgrimage sites in the world.

Religious tourism generates significant revenue for local Brazilian communities, creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

Rio de Janeiro, Aparecida, Salvador, and Minas Gerais are among the top destinations for faith-based travellers, offering unique experiences and attractions.

Brazil’s religious landscape encompasses Christianity, Afro-Brazilian religions like Candomblé and Umbanda, and indigenous spiritual practices, catering to diverse traveler interests. Also, Rio de Janeiro is home to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue, attracting both domestic and international tourists seeking a spiritual experience.

Another tourist site is Bahia, Known for its Afro-Brazilian religious traditions and vibrant cultural expressions, with around five million visitors annually.

Minas Gerais is a historical town like Ouro Preto and Tiradentes, which showcases Brazil’s Catholic heritage, featuring colonial architecture and Baroque churches.

The government of Brazil has been able to provide eco-friendly accommodations and responsible tourism initiatives that are gaining prominence, catering to environmentally conscious travelers in the country.

Religious Tourism

If developed, religious tourism remains a potentially dynamic source of economic wealth for Nigeria. In Christendom, Nigerian clerics such as Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the late Pastor T B Joshua, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor W.F Kumuyi and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome among others have exported Nigerian brand of Christianity to nearly every country on planet earth, with potential for pilgrims numbering millions since Nigeria is the headquarters of such religious denominations.

Annually millions of Christian faithful attend the annual Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian church of God from about 180 countries of the world.

The same can be said of the annual Shillo event organised by the Living Faith Church in Canaanland at Ota, by Bishop David Oyedepo.

Both Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye receive hundreds of religious tourists annually for these religious events at their church sites, thereby creating hundreds of employment, boosting local trades, and developing the hospitality sector in Nigeria.

A few years back, the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua gave an honorary National Award to the late T B Joshua for his outstanding contributions to religious tourism in Nigeria, when the late President Yar’adua discovered that most of the foreign tourists visiting Nigeria from various countries of the world including Europe, Asia and the Americas were headed to the Synagogue Church of All Nations founded and headed by the late T.B Joshua.

The Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival which commemorates the Osun river goddess believed to hold the powers of wealth and fertility, finds great resonance with foreigners, locals and Nigerians in the diaspora, who are persistently drawn to its annual fairs.

Worshipers visit Osun State annually from Brazil, Cuba, El-Salvador, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, and United States among others. It is evident that state and federal government interventions are necessary to further deepen infrastructure along the Osun Grove and Osun State in particular.

The Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival if properly developed in terms of adequate infrastructure such as good roads, hotels, and regular cleaning and preservation of the Osun Grove is capable of generating foreign exchange, developing local trades, through thousands of religious pilgrims that visit the Osun sacred sites every year.

According to reports, Osun State is currently implementing a project to build an international airport at Ido Osun, Ede North/Egbedore Local Government Areas.

The airport will serve as both passenger and cargo airport. The project site also holds an interesting historic value as it was the site of one of the early airstrips in Nigeria.

The international airport project at Osun needs to be first class. It needs the support of the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development. The perception of the country begins from the airport.

Tourists need to see the beauty of Nigeria beginning from her airports. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organsiation (UNESCO), one of the negative outcomes of urban development has been the pollution of the Osun River as a result of the violation of drainage regulations in the city.

However, this has reportedly improved through annual cleaning by the National Environmental Standards Regulation Agency.

In the Conservation Management Plan for 2010 – 2014, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments acknowledged the many factors affecting the site, such as development pressures, environmental pressures, natural threats and disasters, as well as visitor/tourism pressures.

The plan also sets out actions to tackle these threats such as an arrangement with the Federal Fire Service to deal with bush fires in the property and buffer zone.

Reports say, the replacement of the tarmac road through the Sacred Grove by a new access road outside the property has been delayed by financial constraints.

Although river pollution is said to be addressed by annual cleaning, this does not seem to be the optimal approach for a sacred river at the centre of the annual festival, which reconnects the religious tourists to the river goddess Osun who is revered for providing the waters of life.

The need for a cultural tourism management plan has magnified considerably, such a plan should set out clearly and precisely the carrying capacity of the Grove, in relation to its spiritual atmosphere, physical fragility and pristine nature, as well as its connections to access routes, car parking, and accommodation.

The robustness of the fragile Grove needs to be strengthened to withstand the growing pressures from urban development and from the enormous success of the Festival before both inflict irreversible damage.

The importance of religious tourist sites cannot be over stated because of their unique roles in social, cultural and economic development.

They boost local economies by attracting tourists and promoting outdoor recreation. However, lack of knowledge of the challenges and their potential still constitutes a clog in the wheel of their development.

Funds, lack of security and safety, poor facilities, inconsistency in polices negatively influence the development of Osun Sacred Grove.

The federal government ought to provide adequate funding to ensure necessary facilities for the site, where government funding is not visible the state government should work with private tourism investors to provide some of the facilities.

Also, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) should change their policy on usage of revenue being generated from activities in Osun Osogbo Sacred grove by retaining a certain percentage of the revenue for carrying out conservation and maintaining safety and security at the site.

Osun devotee

In an Interview with Mrs Modupe Ojedino, an Osun devotee from Benin Republic, said that, “the Osun Osogbo Cultural Festival requires world class access such as roads, hotels, restaurants and constant electricity supply to attract more religious tourists from various parts of the world.

“These tourists come with foreign exchange into the country and they spend money on our food, clothing, and stay in our hotels.

Therefore it is necessary to support these festivals with investments on Infrastructure and marketing to encourage more visitors to the sacred sites of Osun Osogbo traditional religion are necessary.”

She also disclosed that environmentalists and experts in the field of conservation and horticulture ought to be deployed to the Osun Grove to make the site more attractive to tourists.

According to reports, the Udju Iwhurie Festival, also widely known as the Agbasa Juju Festival in Warri, Delta State is celebrated by the people as tribute to Iwhurie, the god of war.

And, the Iriji or New Yam Festival is regularly held to appease the deities of harvest, after bountiful seasons in southeast Nigeria.

While there are equally other festivals arising from the worship of local deities like Sango, Ogun, and Obatala in South West Nigeria that inspire domestic and inbound tourists, a number of other festivals have grown from religious roots to become great cultural events.

In the core northern part of Nigeria, Argungu International Fishing Festival, which has an Islamic ancestry and began as a way of ending hostilities between the Sokoto Caliphate and Kebbi Kingdom in 1934, is another important tourist attraction.

The waters need to be cleansed regularly, hotels and good access roads are essential to enhance tourist experience.

There is also the colourful Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State that began as a way of paying homage to the Awujale, the paramount ruler of Ijebu land, on the third day after the Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

It is important for the state governments to develop infrastructure that serves these festivals as well as their religious sites.

Development

According to Modupe Ijidina, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should create a Ministry of Religious Tourism that will see to the development of Infrastructure along the corridors of our major religious sites and festivals.

She said, “This ministry will be responsible for the promotion of religious harmony, religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence, emphasising the fact that no religion is greater than the other because Nigeria is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation.

The ministry will also see to the education and deradicalisation of Nigerian youths so that all religious adherents can live together in peace and harmony.”

Nigeria’s rich cultural and regional customs have led to the development of new religious attractions. Upgrading existing facilities and constructing or upgrading roads leading to major cities and rural areas can enhance visitors’ experience.

It is also important for the Ministry of Aviation to ensure that entry points to our various sites provide a memorable experience for tourists, as they arrive, beginning from the airports.

Local and international airports should be upgraded so that it proves to be a sweet rendezvous for all tourists to our tourist sites and festivals.

Elder Theophilus Ajibola, a retired Christian cleric and septuagenarian in Nigeria, said the federal government must develop infrastructure along the corridors of religious sites in Nigeria. According to him, all religions must be taken care of.

“We are talking about great roads, modern hotel facilities, restaurant, constant electricity and airports. If this is done our religious sites will continue to attract more tourists from all over the world.

“These will generate employment for the people and boost our economy. A careful look will reveal that Nigeria has many such sites, weather in the north or the south along the three major religions; Christianity, Islam and Nigerian Traditional religion.”

While Dr Oladunni Akinyemi, retired Economist at Covenant University, Ota, said, “It is a good idea for Nigeria to develop her tourism potentials including her religious sites but we need to know the negative aides of these things.

Some of the challenges are we as Nigerians do not appreciate these things especially our traditional religion enough to be able to present it to the world.

“Take for example, the Nigerian movie industry, it is an industry that has so demonised our traditional religion with many false and fictional stories so that all the outside think about us is that we love money rituals.

We will need a complete orientation in religious tolerance to be able to develop our religious tourism. ‘‘How do we package and present what we do not believe in to the world. We are a multi religious and multi ethnic nation with a lot of religious intolerance.

These are some of the challenges that must be confronted in Nigeria if religious tourism must be developed. ‘‘If the government spend a lot of money on traditional religious sites, Muslims will go on the streets to protest, I can tell you this for free.

If they spend money on Islamic sites, Christians will say the Federal Government is trying to Islamise Nigeria and so on.

So, we have many problems arising from disunity and a lack of trust in one another.’’

Speaking further, he said, “I will not advise the federal government to create a Ministry of Religious Tourism but they can develop our religious sites through the regular Federal Ministry of Tourism and its relevant agencies.’’

