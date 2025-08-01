Nigeria: Between Reality And Jagaban Data Hypes

An aphorism of Ezza Ezekuna people in Nigeria holds that: “Ó tobudu gè ak’ilu l’atso lè nchi, bu gè l’otso l’onu”. Translated into English language, this means “that the taste of the bitter kola is different from (and not as sweet as) its sound”.

Recently, the administration of President Bola Tinubu, debased the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country and dished out data that created impression of year-in-year economic improvement.

Several Nigerians who feel the real currents of the Nigerian economy under the Jagaban’s presidency have reacted to what has been generally described as Federal Government’s data spin. Among the many reactions to the Federal Government, that of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, seems to be giving the Tinubu administration trouble, hence the ensuing data debate.

The data debate between the Nigerian government and Mr Peter Obi centers around the accuracy of economic data used to measure the country’s economic performance. Obi, who has become the arrowhead of the opposition in Nigeria, has accused President Tinubu’s administration of manipulating economic statistics to present a more favorable picture of the nation’s economy.

While not holding brief for either the Federal Government or Mr. Obi, it must be admitted that the contention of the presidential candidate of LP seems to be supported by verifiable facts and other economic realities faced daily by ordinary citizens. Nigerians are hungry and unsecured.

For instance, in the area of unemployment, the Federal Government put the rate of unemployment at 4.3 per cent. Obi faulted the claims and accused the government of using incorrect unemployment data, citing international estimates that suggest unemployment rates could be as high as 22.6% or even 30.23%.

The fact is that nearly 40% of young Nigerians aged between 15 and 35 are jobless and unable to contribute meaningfully to national development. Frustrated, many Nigerian youths throng dangerous desert and sea routes at the Nigerian borders in their quests to escape from a country that seems to have no plans for them in search for greener pastures.

In their fateful illegal migrations, many end up either between the fangs of carnivores or in the prisons of malevolent country’s security operatives. This is a significant and relevant segment of the population of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the so-called giant of Africa which soil is richly endowed with prized natural resources! The inflation rate is another point of disagreement.

Apart from the Global Hunger Index, which ranks Nigeria among the hungriest nations globally, with 28.8 points indicating a “serious” level of hunger, it is a fact that bandits and violent herders have chased Nigerian farmers out of their farms. Insecurity has brought food production to an all time low, shooting up the prices of food items to a level beyond the reach of Nigerian masses.

The problem with the Tinubu administration is that everything, including security, hunger, corruption, the fight against corruption, performance appraisal reports, citizens welfare, national unity, rule of law, etc have allegedly been politicised

Hence, the inflation rate in Nigeria has hit the rooftop. This situation demands practical approaches like securing farmlands, banning open grazing and encouraging ranching from the Federal Government. President Tinubu’s recourse to data hypes in the face of biting hunger and food scarcity is worrisome.

Nigerians recall that during the 2023 presidential election campaigns, President Tinubu, who was the then All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has criticised Mr. Obi over the latter’s penchant for statistics and economic data. In one of the Jagaban’s jibes at Obi back then, Tinubu had queried:

“Na statistics we go chop? All I want is to put food on the tables of Nigerians.” It is unfortunate that two years into the Renewed Hope administration, all that Nigerians are getting from the Jagaban are flawed statistics and unreliable economic data which have no therapeutic relevance to the biting hunger, unemployment and inflation.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole’s mantra that when one joins the APC, one’s sins (corruption cases) shall be forgiven has never been better enforced by any other administration more than the current one. The 2027 general elections seem to have been prioritised above every thing else, including citizens’ well-being.

For instance, in recent times, the condolence visit of President Tinubu to Benue State to commiserate with them on the brutal killing of the citizens by armed bandits and herders was turned into a political solidarity campaign with Governor Alia’s aide mobilising the same grieving people to stage a road show for the president. In the same vein, the charity outreach of Mr. Obi to the people of Benue and Edo states were politicised by the respective governors of the said states.

This is not good for both Nigeria and her citizens. President Tinubu is hereby charged to prohibit open grazing, encourage ranching, embark on immediate digital reform of the Nigerian security agencies and establish effective community policing programme. These, not data hypes, will drastically curb insecurity, facilitate farmers’ return to their abandoned farm lands, increase food supply, cure hunger and inflation and serve President Tinubu his second term on a platter of gold.