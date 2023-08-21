Nigeria Belongs To All – Jisalo

…vows to enforce rules strictly

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo on Monday said that the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) belongs to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic or religious affiliation.

Jisalo who resumed at the headquarters of the Ministry after being sworn in, noted that President Bola Tinubu has given Abuja’s aborigines a sense of belonging, by appointing him, as the first Minister from Abuja’s indigenous stock.

He vowed that his responsibilities at the Ministry would be carried out strictly based on rules and regulations.

While assuring that he would galvanise the needed support to move the Ministry forward, he called on both staff and the Management team to make meaningful contributions that will guarantee optimal success.

Also Speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Ebiene Roberts who alongside other Directors, received the Minister, said that with ” Jisalo at the helm., we are confident that these qualities will be further amplified, creating an environment where creativity and excellence flourish”