Nigeria Begins Work On Shipping Emissions Plan To Meet 2050 Net-Zero Target

Nigeria has formally begun work on a National Maritime Decarbonisation Action Plan as key government agencies, regulators, and industry stakeholders gathered in Lagos to chart a pathway toward low-carbon shipping in line with global climate commitments.

The initiative was flagged off at the IMO/GreenVoyage2050 National Stakeholder Workshop held at Eko Hotel & Suites, signalling a strategic shift to position Nigeria’s maritime sector for the energy transition while strengthening its competitiveness.

Representing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Deputy Director of Maritime Safety and Security, John Ogwuche, said the development of the National Action Plan (NAP) marks a critical juncture in Nigeria’s maritime history and underscores the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

He noted that the roadmap would ensure the maritime sector remains resilient, competitive, and sustainable in the decades ahead, emphasizing that the industry, which serves as the backbone of global trade is undergoing a major transformation driven by the urgent need to mitigate climate change.

According to Ogwuche, the plan will serve as a bridge between international commitments and domestic implementation, enabling Nigeria to identify priority areas while tapping into opportunities within the emerging green economy.

He stressed that achieving decarbonisation targets would require strong collaboration among shipowners, oil and gas operators, port authorities, regulators, academia, and other stakeholders, noting that government alone cannot drive the transition.

The workshop is supported by the International Maritime Organization through its GreenVoyage2050 Project, which provides technical assistance to developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping in line with the IMO’s revised 2023 strategy targeting net-zero emissions from international shipping by around 2050.

In his opening remarks, Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dayo Mobereola, represented by Executive Director Operations, Engr. Fatayi Taye Adeyemi described the decarbonisation agenda as both a pressing challenge and a transformative opportunity for Nigeria.

He noted that with its extensive coastline and strategic maritime economy, Nigeria must actively participate in global efforts not only to meet regulatory obligations but also to safeguard the environment, protect public health, and drive sustainable economic growth.

Mobereola added that the National Action Plan must reflect Nigeria’s unique realities by leveraging local strengths, addressing structural constraints, and aligning with broader national development priorities.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, represented by Dr. Tenioye Majekodunmi said maritime decarbonisation has become a competitiveness imperative as global shipping undergoes structural changes.

She called for an ambitious, evidence-based, and finance-ready plan aligned with Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions, Energy Transition Plan, and long-term net-zero ambitions.

Maduekwe added that the initiative goes beyond emissions reduction to include modernizing ports, strengthening regulatory frameworks, unlocking climate finance, and positioning Nigeria as a regional leader in sustainable maritime transport.

Stakeholders at the workshop expressed optimism that the outcome of the consultation process would redefine Nigeria’s maritime trajectory and strengthen its role in the evolving global shipping landscape, while reinforcing the country’s broader blue economy aspirations.

Officials of the National Council on Climate Change also reaffirmed their commitment to work closely with maritime authorities and other stakeholders to integrate decarbonisation into Nigeria’s climate finance and green growth strategy.

As deliberations continue, industry observers say the emerging roadmap could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s maritime sector and ensuring it remains competitive in a rapidly changing global environment.