‘Nigeria Becoming Net Exporter Of Petroleum Products Soon’

Share

A former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), Mr. Temisan Omatseye, has said Nigeria is already becoming a net exporter of refined petroleum products as well as crude oil.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he said with the country’s production capacity it was important for it to deepen the logistics industry. He said: “It’s already happening now.

We are producing 1.3 million barrels a day and we only consume 35 million litres a day. This means the excess has to leave the country so we have to export it. So what should we do to deepen the industry? Logistics.

You export it and you send it by ship. You can’t send it by airplane. You have to send it by ship. So what needs to happen right now is that we need to begin to develop our maritime sector very strongly.”

Omatseye, who is also Principal Partner, TRK Solicitors, said Nigeria would soon have the capacity to produce 1.4 million barrels per day of refined petroleum products.

He noted that Dangote Refinery had the refining capacity of 650,000bpd; that BUA is coming up with 200,000 barrels a day, the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited are 450,000bpd and that there are many modular refineries in the country with different refining capacities.

“So in total, Nigeria’s capacity for production will soon hit 1.4mbpd. Nigeria’s consumption in all of this is a maximum of 35 million litres a day. What does that leave us? We will become a net exporter of petroleum products.”

The former NIMASA DG said there should be more investment to increase the crude oil production capacity of the country. He said: “But we see that our oil production is slowing down and down. We expect that.

We went to the refineries and bought their oil anyway. So that doesn’t make any difference. So what do we do to improve our oil production? Well, that is for them to begin to work. We need to make more investment into the oil and gas areas.

“Especially into drilling and whatever. Nigeria was actually collecting the money and not reinvesting it back into field regeneration. So that’s why we are caught in this mess.

But hopefully, now with the new management there who understand the industry very well, I’m almost certain that they are going to go back into the field drilling and everything. Maybe then we will see that oils are captured into drilling as well as something else.”

He pointed out that inspite of the great human and mineral resources of the country, Nigeria was still lagging behind in development index.

He identified gas, agriculture, solid minerals, human resources and logistics as key areas that will get the country out of its current developmental challenges, poverty and hunger.

He warned that the nation should avoid its past mistakes and operate according to global trends. He said: “When do we stand today as Nigeria? I keep saying that Nigeria we only have four ways out of problems right now.

Basically there are four things that will get us out of the mess we are right now. One: gas, Nigeria is a country that has crude and gas in it.

So gas is going to be a major exit point for us and we can also be a country similar to both Karta, and other oil nations because of our gas projects.

“Agriculture, we have a lot of landmass for agriculture for food development, food to feed ourselves and to feed the world. Three, solid minerals. The level of solid minerals we have in this country is incomparable. It is as if Nigeria is a Garden of Eden.

There was a Minister of Solid Minerals that got the World Bank to carry out a study in Nigeria on the commercial raw minerals we have in Nigeria and we had many commercially viable solid minerals in the country.

“Another one is human capacity. The training of our youths and the ability to get our youths to seek employment and as a matter of fact, export our youths so that they can begin to earn forex.

“In all these, the most important aspect is the logistics. None of these can leave our shores without using our shipping industry. All our solid minerals are stuck and they need to be evacuated outside.

Even in the evacuation, they need to be shipped in very large vessels.” He added: “I keep saying that the mistakes we make with Dangite, we cannot afford. With NNPC, we cannot afford to make that same mistake in our lifetime again.

(21:26) And that has to do with how our goods are shipped. “NNPC insisted, by virtue of whatever laws they believed they had, to be selling our products on an FoB basis.

Nigeria’s cargoes are the only cargo that you ship that the bill of lading for that cargo can change ten times before it arrives at its final destination. Most other countries are selling all their products based on the CIF basis.

“I have not seen why Nigeria could not adhere to that. Even if you feel that Nigerian shippers cannot do it, the most important thing is to get it modified, which I believe we should look at that.

How can we modify it whereby when the cargoes are loaded, the FOB prices is paid or the freight rate is not paid until the goods arrive at the destination? “We can look at that.

There are models which can be looked at that that can allow us to do that. Now, where are we right now? On the basis of that, it means that there is cargoe. Whether we like it or not, China is importing a lot of containers here.

Okay, fair enough. If we cannot even step on the container business, at least we can step on the tram business. “You know what the tram business is, don’t you? Where we provide feeder vessels to feed not the nightmare and disaster we are having at the moment.

It is not necessary that we have to do everything by trucks. We can actually feed our other ports in Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt with containers and we all take them to make it so that is a business.

“We can use that as a stepping stone. We can step into the bigger freight to do a bigger business. Right now, goods that are produced in Nigeria and there are goods produced in Nigeria are being moved to places in West African countries by trucks.

”They are moving from here and they go by trucks to Lomé, to Accra and the same way. And the roads are terrible but these are things that can be easily moved by vessels and shipping. And these are the opportunities that can be available here in Nigeria.”

Share