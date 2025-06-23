Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said that his administration is fulfilling its promise to Nigerians to make Nigeria a global powerhouse in agriculture.

Tinubu who this known during the launch of the Renewed Hope Agricultural Mechanisation Programme in Abuja said the reforms being introduced by his administration were aimed at making farming “more sexy” to young Nigerians.

The President also said that the Federal Governemnt was working with international partners to empower the youths with skills in modern agriculture for financial self-dependence.

Tinubu explained that his administration’s strategy encompassed year-round cultivation, drastically reducing Nigeria’s historical vulnerabilities and seasonal shortages.

He also commended the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for its proactive effort in addressing the food crisis and maintaining stability in Nigeria’s food system.

READ ALSO

“We have here over 2,000 advanced tractors, 50 industrial-grade land preparation bulldozers, 12 fully equipped mobile workshops, and 9,000-plus specialised farming implements.

“This equipment, when deployed will empower mechanisation and service providers, create job opportunities, and make farming easy and sexier for our young ones.

“You don’t have to use an 18th-century method for a 21st-century agricultural farming implement.

“We have friends across the world. We have Belarus committed to a programme that will empower our youths, teach them how to do things, get them off the street, empower them in technology, review mechanisation, and empower them in machine repairs and fabrication.

“The allocation of this equipment throughout the country will do a lot. Given our nation’s arable land and favourable climate that we have, we must seize the opportunity to achieve complete agricultural independence and food sovereignty.

“To all stakeholders receiving this equipment, deploy with maximum efficiency. We will work with you; we will supervise you at various locations and we will hold you accountable.

“Let history record this day as the beginning of Nigeria’s agricultural renaissance where modern technology meets our farmers’ legendary resilience to create unprecedented prosperity.” Tinubu added.

Share