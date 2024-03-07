Nigeria Becomes First Country To Get Meningitis Vaccine

Nigeria has made history as the first country to receive the new MenFive vaccine from the Gavi-funded global stockpile, New Telegraph reports.

A statement from Gavi, on Thursday, disclosed that it facilitated the procurement and shipment of 1,043,377 doses of the first-ever use of new MenFive meningitis vaccine to Nigeria delivered by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) to Nigeria on Wednesday evening.

According to Gavi, the MenFive vaccine was developed through a 13-year collaboration between PATH and the Serum Institute of India, with support from the United Kingdom government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. It received World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification in July 2023.

It confirmed that the vaccine protects against the five main serogroups of meningococcal meningitis impacting Africa, meningococcal serogroups A, C, W, Y, and X. It is the only vaccine that protects against serogroup X.

Dr Tokunbo Oshin, Director of High Impact Countries at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in the statement, noted that “with outbreaks of infectious diseases on the rise worldwide, innovations such as MenFive are critical in helping us fight back.

“Thanks to vaccines, we have eliminated large and disruptive outbreaks of meningitis A in Africa. Now we have a tool to respond to other meningococcal meningitis serogroups that still cause large outbreaks resulting in long-term disability and deaths.”

Oshin reaffirmed Gavi’s commitment to work closely with the Nigerian government and partners including UNICEF and WHO to support the response to outbreaks.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance funds the global stockpiles of vaccines against cholera, Ebola, meningitis and yellow fever, and supports outbreak response campaigns in lower-income countries.

However, Country requests for these stockpiles are managed by WHO’s International Coordinating Group (ICG) on Vaccine Provision which approved the deployment of 1,043,377 doses of MenFive in response to Nigeria’s request.