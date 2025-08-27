Nigeria Battles Niger Republic At W’Africa Deaf Football Tourney Semis

The Deaf Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Niger Republic today in the first semi-final match of the ongoing 13th West Africa Deaf Football Tournament.

This event is being held at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, alongside the 3rd West Africa Deaf Athletics Championship. As defending champions, having won the tournament five times in the past with their most recent victory in 2024, the Deaf Eagles topped Group A with six points from two matches.

They began the tournament impressively by defeating Côte d’Ivoire 3-0 in the opening game and followed that with a 3-2 victory against Gambia, remaining unbeaten in the group stage. Gambia finished as the runners-up in Group A.

The match is scheduled for 2pm, followed by the second semi-final between Group B winners Liberia and Group A runners-up Gambia at 4pm. A win against the Niger Republic today would mark Nigeria’s 11th appearance in the final as they pursue their 6th title.