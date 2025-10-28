Nigeria Bankers Games 2025 Kicks Off In Lagos

The University of Lagos Sports Complex was abuzz with excitement on Saturday, as the Nigeria Bankers Games (NBG) 2025 officially kicked off. The opening ceremony was a grand spectacle, featuring a colourful performance by bankers from various institutions, showcasing their team spirit and athletic prowess.

First Bank of Nigeria Plc, the defending champions, retained their title in the march past event with an impressive score of 98.2%. Access Bank and Wema Bank secured the second and third positions, respectively, with outstanding performances.

The ceremony featured a thrilling aerobics session, led by an energetic instructor, emphasising the importance of work-life balance. The theme was at the forefront of the games, promoting camaraderie and friendly competition among banking professionals.

Before the kickoff of the day’s football matches, the Class of 2025 Hall of Famers were unveiled. Eleven ambassadors of the Nigeria Bankers Games were inducted, recognising their exceptional commitment and achievements in the competition.

The outstanding individuals include UBA’s Peter Nwachukwu, First Bank’s Solomon Idowu, UBA’s Augustine Ihenyen, FCMB’s Vincent Egemba and Uyi Uhunmwangho of Stanbic IBTC.

The list also saw First Bank’s Olayemi Okam, UBA’s Ben Ekwere, Stanbic IBTC’s Efe Omoduemuke, First Bank’s Yusuf Abiodun, Wema Bank’s Kayode Osumah and Sterling Bank’s Fredrick Rekuoya being inducted. The football event kicked off with a novelty match that saw the All-Star Team narrowly defeating Palmpay 1-0 in a closely contested game.