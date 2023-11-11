Nigeria, Bangladesh Commit To Renewal Of Cultural Ties

Nigeria and Bangladesh have pledged a commitment to strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries. This commitment was given during a meeting between the Director Nigeria of the National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe and the Bangladesh Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Mr Masudur Rahman. Rahman, who was at the Nigerian Culture House, Abuja commended the Director General of NCAC for his contributions to the development of arts and culture not only in Nigeria but in Africa and the world.

He noted that the last edition of the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo 2023 put together by Runsewe and his management team has helped in marketing Nigeria arts and crafts to the world in a big way. The envoy disclosed that the bilateral relationship between both countries dates back to the 1970s and has been on a steady growth since then.

He pointed out that Nigeria accorded recognition to Bangladesh on 27th February 1974. This is as he stressed that his visit to the Council was also to inform him of the plans by his country to hold some cultural events to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the cultural relationship existing between both countries between February 27 and 28 next year. He extended invitation to the council to play an active role in the two days cultural showpiece.

In his remark, the DG assured the envoy of NCAC’s readiness and willingness to collaborate with the embassy in hosting a benefiting cultural event. This is as he called for redoubling of effort to improve the bilateral cultural relationship between both countries.