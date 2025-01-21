Nigeria Awarded Hosting Rights For 2026 Commonwealth Fencing

Share

Nigeria has made history by being awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Senior and Veterans Fencing Championships.

New Telegraph reports that this latest development will be the first African country to host this prestigious event.

The Commonwealth Fencing Federation (CFF) conditionally approved

Nigeria’s bid, with certain conditions to be met for the 2026 tournament.

This achievement follows Nigeria’s successful hosting of the Fencing

World Cup last year, the first time a Sub-Saharan African country hosted

such an event.

Over 10 countries participated in the World Cup, which Charter House Lagos hosted, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia dominating.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, expressed

his delight, stating, “We competed against Australia, a nation that has

hosted the Commonwealth Championships three times and is among the most experienced globally.

This achievement reflects the strength of our bid and Nigeria’s growing respect on the international stage.”

He said, “Over 10 months, every aspect of our bid underwent thorough

review, culminating in December’s final technical visit during our

successful hosting of a Fencing World Cup.

“This event will likely be the

largest in Nigeria’s sporting history, with an estimated 600+ athletes

from over 30 countries.”

Samuel added, “This is the biggest news for the Nigerian fencing

community. Hosting such a prestigious tournament allows us to compete

with some of the best fencing nations in the Commonwealth.

“We are thrilled and motivated to continue growing and popularising the sport.

“Our efforts during the last World Cup showed we could host this

tournament. The management of Charter House has pledged their full

support, and we will seek more private-sector backing to ensure a

successful event.

Hosting this tournament will also help our fencers compete with the best in the world as they aim to secure tickets to the

2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.”

