Nigeria Avoiding Solution To Insecurity, Instability – Ebijomore

Share

The General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, has called for a national prayer conference as the divine solution to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, insurgency, and banditry.

Delivering a sermon on Sunday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Ebijomore commended Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, for recognizing the power of prayer in addressing the country’s security challenges.

However, he insisted that God’s directive is for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to convene a national prayer conference, bringing together spiritual leaders across denominations to seek divine intervention for Nigeria’s redemption and restoration.

Ebijomore said the Lord had revealed to him that this national prayer gathering must be initiated by the President and conducted according to divine instructions.

He disclosed that he had previously reached out to President Tinubu through letters, urging him to heed the call, but had received no response for over a year.

“Since the Lord revealed this vision to me, and I shared the prophecies, many have proposed different ideas for national prayer. But no human initiative can substitute for the directive of the Lord,” he said.

The cleric referenced a recent report where Governor Zulum declared a day of voluntary fasting and prayer in Borno State, describing the move as “commendable” and consistent with divine guidance.

He added that Zulum would benefit from reading his 2025 Prophecies, which outline how each state should hold its own prayer session following the national prayer.

Ebijomore also lauded Vice Admiral Ogalla’s public recognition of the military’s limitations and his call for spiritual intervention, describing it as a “testimony” that confirms his prophecy and underscores the urgency of divine alignment in national affairs.

“While state governors, groups, and individuals are praying, these efforts won’t yield the full results until the national prayer is done as God commanded. The Holy Bible teaches that obedience is better than sacrifice,” he emphasized.

Quoting 2 Chronicles 7:14, he declared that now is the time for national humility and collective prayer:

“‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face… then I will hear from heaven… and heal their land.’ This is the word of God for Nigeria.”

Ebijomore reiterated his desire to meet with President Tinubu to deliver specific divine instructions that he believes are essential for peace, security, and prosperity during the President’s tenure.

He warned that unless the national prayer is conducted in line with God’s directives, the country will continue to face insecurity, with external forces taking advantage of the chaos.

“The call for a national prayer conference is not just a suggestion—it is a directive from God. Until it is observed, insecurity will not cease in Nigeria, so says the Lord of hosts,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians to reflect on his long record of fulfilled prophecies and to support the call for the national prayer conference through faith and unified action.

“Through genuine repentance and divine intervention, Nigeria can experience healing, restoration, and renewed glory,” he concluded.

Share