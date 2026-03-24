Nigeria Aviation Hall Of Fame Holds 2nd Edition

The Nigeria Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) has announced the second edition of the induction of industry leaders, slated for May 2026.

The principal organiser of NAHF, Mr Wole Shadare, said in a statement in Lagos that the event would be used to recognise aviation professionals’ dedication, achievements and service to the industry.

“This prestigious event will recognise and enshrine the class of visionaries whose contributions have fundamentally shaped the landscape of Nigerian and African aerospace.

“The May ceremony is the pinnacle of the Aviation Hall of Fame Forum, bringing together policymakers, airline executives, and global stakeholders to celebrate excellence in the sector,” Shadare said.

He added that the NAHF will feature individuals who have demonstrated resilience, innovation and a commitment to safety during a period of significant growth in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“We are proud to celebrate these industry leaders and enshrine them in the Nigeria Aviation Hall of Fame. “Their contributions have shaped the course of Nigerian aviation, and we aim to honour their legacy for posterity.

Induction into the Nigerian Aviation Hall of Fame is the highest honour our domestic industry can bestow on individuals who sacrificed their lives, time and resources for the development of the country’s aviation over the last 60 years.

On his part, co-organiser of the NAHF, Mr Gboyega Adeoye, said: “The Nigeria Aviation Hall of Fame is a platform to showcase the best of Nigerian aviation. We are honoured to collaborate with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to make this event a success.”

The statement said the nomination for this year’s event “is ongoing, led by a panel of esteemed aviators tasked with reviewing the industry and identifying quality nominees with outstanding records who have positively impacted the industry.”

Adding glamour and substance to the 2026 edition, portraits of the inductees will be displayed at prominent airports across Nigeria, serving as a testament to their good works and commitment to the industry.