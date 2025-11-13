Nigeria Averts 18m Malaria Cases Annually – FG

The Federal Government has revealed that an estimated 18 million malaria cases are averted annually in Nigeria through expanded prevention and control measures under the National Malaria Eradication Programme (NMEP).

Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, disclosed this while delivering his inaugural address at the second day of the 2025 Joint Annual Review Meeting (JAR) in Abuja. He noted that 63 million insecticide-treated nets (ITNs) were distributed between 2021 and 2023, resulting in roughly 70% of households owning at least one net, while 51% of pregnant women now receive intermittent preventive therapy (IPTp).

Dr. Salako described these achievements as a reflection of the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to build a healthier and more resilient nation through data-driven public health interventions.

He highlighted that the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have expanded primary healthcare access and insurance coverage, with over 20 million Nigerians now enrolled. Broader gains include improvements in maternal and child health, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis control, immunization coverage, and digital health transformation.

However, he acknowledged persistent challenges, including low health financing (5.2% of GDP vs. Abuja Declaration’s 15%), high out-of-pocket spending, and uneven health worker distribution.

The Minister pledged continued reforms to expand insurance coverage, strengthen primary healthcare, and invest in green, climate-resilient, and digitally powered health infrastructure, urging stakeholders to work toward universal health coverage and a more resilient health system.

“Only a healthy people can produce a prosperous, secure, and great country,” Dr. Salako said.