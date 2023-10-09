Nigeria, AU seek truce in Israel-Gaza war

Our Correspondent The Federal Government of Nigeria has called for a cease fire in the battle raging between Israel and Palestinian militants, insisting that both parties could resolve their differences through dialogue. There was an outbreak of hostilities as Hamas, the resistance movement of the Palestinian people, launched unprecedented and well coordinated attacks into Israel in the early hours of Saturday, leading to heavy casualties on both sides. In retaliation, Israeli security forces have commenced a series of airstrikes on Gaza, in line with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to crush Hamas and reduce their base to rubles.

However, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has condemned the “cycle of violence and retaliation” stressing that the current escalation only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population. In a statement released at the weekend, Tuggar advised both parties to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians. He urged the warring parties to seek dialogue and create room for humanitarian organisations to attend to the needs of those wounded and displaced in the conflict.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is deeply concerned about the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in the early hours of Saturday and calls for de-escalation and ceasefire. “The cycle of violence and retaliation that the current escalation has assumed only serves to perpetuate an unending cycle of pain and suffering for the civilian population that bears the brunt of every conflict,” Tuggar said. Meanwhile, the African Union (AU) has appealed to both parties to bring the conflict which has claimed more than 1, 000 lives on both sides to an end. Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called on both parties to return, to the negotiation table without preconditions, to implement the principle of two states living side by side.

The Chairperson further called on the international community, particularly, the major world powers, to rise to the occasion by ensuring peace and guaranteeing the rights of the peoples of the two nations. Faki alleged that the denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign state, is the main cause of the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict.