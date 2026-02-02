Nigeria Attracts Global Investment In Data Center Infrastructure

The Nigeria data center colocation market is poised for rapid growth, with projections showing a rise from $51 million in 2024 to $544 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 48.37 percent, according to a new report from ResearchAndMarkets.com.

The market is emerging as one of the fastest-growing colocation hubs in Africa, driven by strategic location, strong connectivity, and government support. Global colocation operators are increasingly investing in Nigeria’s digital infrastructure.

Notably, Equinix acquired MainOne in April 2025 and plans to invest around $140 million over two years to expand operations in southern Nigeria. Leading operators in the market include Africa Data Centres, 21 Century Technologies, Equinix, Digital Realty, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), and Rack Centre.

The average occupancy rate for colocation data centers in Nigeria is over 90 percent and is expected to reach nearly 98 percent by 2030, maintaining one of the lowest vacancy rates in the region. Themarket is segmented across retail and wholesale colocation, with pricing trends, add-ons, and IT power capacities tracked for each segment.

Data centers are also evaluated by white floor area, core & shell, and installed versus utilized IT capacity. The report provides detailed insights into the existing Nigerian data center landscape, including 15 operational facilities and 16 upcoming sites across two key cities.

It examines colocation demand by industry, sustainability initiatives, cloud operations, and infrastructure developments such as upcoming submarine cables. The analysis highlights growth opportunities, potential restraints, and emerging trends shaping the market.

Competitive positioning is also detailed, with market share analysis based on IT power capacity and revenue. Vendor landscapes are presented for both existing and upcoming facilities, covering white floor area, IT load capacity, and location.

As Nigeria continues to attract both regional and global investment, the colocation sector is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting digital transformation and expanding cloud infrastructure across the country.