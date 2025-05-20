Nigeria Attracts $8bn Investment In Deepwater, Gas Projects –Presidency

Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Energy, Olu Verheijen, has said that Nigeria attracted over $8 billion in investments for deepwater and gas projects within a year.

Delivering her address at the 2025 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Verheijen stated that the success was as a result of reforms of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.

She explained that they included faster approval processes, better tax conditions, clearer rules, and improvements in the power sector that make gas-topower projects more attractive to investors.

Verheijen said: “Nigeria attracts over 8 billion dollars (about N12.8 trillion) investments in deepwater projects and gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in one year.

“The actions focused on improved fiscal terms, streamlined contracting timelines, greater clarity to local content rules, and power sector reforms enabling gas-to-power commercial viability.”

She stated that another key achievement was the increase in Nigerian ownership of the country’s gas sector from 69% to 83%. She stated that this is a major step forward in giving Africans more control over their own energy resources.

Verheijen appealed to countries in Africa to shift from seeking help from foreign donors to becoming deliberate investment destinations, guided by clear policies and focused strategies.

She opined that Nigeria was a proof that this approach works, as the country having moved “from gridlock to green light” and attracted strong investor interest.

She posited the 650,000 barrel per day capacity Dangote Refinery, built at Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos, which is the world’s largest single-train refinery is a proof that African ambition, capital, and talent can deliver projects at a global scale.

The SA appealed to African financial institutions, including development banks and sovereign wealth funds, to fill the investment gap left by international oil companies *(IOCs) with the right tools and risk-sharing strategies, and not just funding.

According to her, Africa’s strength lies in domestic gas projects, shallow water and onshore, and projects. She noted that local players like Seplat, Oando, and Renaissance Energy were already making significant progress in those areas.

Share