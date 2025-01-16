Nigeria Attracted Over $400m For Investment – NMDPRA

Share

…Re-emerging major supply hub

The Chief Executive of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr Ahmed Farouk, has said that Nigeria has attracted over $400 million for investment in 86 and 65 new daughters and mother stations under construction respectively.

He also said that Nigeria’s refueling capacity has therefore risen from 20 to 56.

He spoke on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the Petroleum Industry Stakeholders Consultative Forum in Abuja coordinated by the Minister of State (Oil) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri.

Farouk said: “Over the years, the NMDPRA has taken deliberate and proactive actions to protect and grow the industry, in line with the aspirations and provisions of the PIA 2021.

“We have taken necessary steps to ensure the evolution of an open, competitive and contestable market in the product supply chain. The full-price deregulation of the petroleum products market has enabled the creation of a level playing field which fosters healthy competition and enables investment opportunities.

“In the same vein, the reform has occasioned adequate supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country, with consumers enjoying competitive prices and value-added services.”

He stated that the National Energy security has been further enhanced with multiple sources of supply.

According to him, for the first time in many years, the country witnessed the end-of-year festivities and the beginning of a new year without any supply disruption or product shortages that may have led to fuel queues.

Farouk said: The contribution of domestic refineries to national energy supply requirements and participation of other Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in product supply has been enhanced.

“Equally, the emerging competitive market environment, the downswing in international market price, appreciation in Naira and multiple sources of supply continue to encourage steady stability in the pump price of petroleum products nationwide.

“To further support the development of the West African refined fuel market, the NMDPRA is partnering with the S&P Global Commodity Insights to organize a workshop targeted at creating a robust platform for regional collaborations among the oil industry

regulators, policy formulation, creation of a trading hub in West Africa and a more transparent West African pricing assessment and benchmarking.

“In the refining sector, Nigeria is steadily reemerging as a major supply hub. The biggest single train refinery in the world, the Dangote Refinery, and the four NNPCL refineries are gradually being restreamed to ramp up production, our modular refineries are upscaling both in capacities, utilization and in numbers. With these, Nigeria is already a net exporter of some petroleum products with the target of all petroleum commodities.

“The NMDPRA will continue to facilitate this aspiration to become reality.

“We have taken careful measures to ensure consumer protection in line with PIA requirements. This is to protect citizens from exploitative tendencies and unwholesome practices by the sector participants.

“The development of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a viable alternative to Petrol has been incentivized. The NMDPRA has supported the PCNGI which has over the last year, helped stimulate 186 new conversion centers increasing Nigeria’s conversion capacity by over 2500%.

“These conversions alongside new buys have raised Nigeria Nigerian Gas Vehicles NGV population to an estimated 30-50,000 vehicles and trucks and it continues to grow daily.”

The collaborative efforts of PCNGI, NMDPRA and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON) led to the development of standards and the Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System to ensure safety which is already in the pilot phase, expected to be launched in 2025.

“To address the observed deficit in critical energy projects financing, the NMDPRA is supporting the establishment of Africa Energy Bank, which is expected to be a game changer in enabling investment in critical infrastructure across the continent.

Indeed, “Nigeria is poised to be the energy centre for Africa, with competitive financing and favourable regulatory environment.

“The NMDPRA is also supporting the Decade of Gas Program which is making significant progress in unlocking our natural gas resources for industrializing the country.

“The program supports gas supply and development of infrastructure projects. In line with PIA provisions, the NMDPRA has placed a gas pricing regime that supports the growth of gas supply, infrastructure and utilization projects.”

He claimed that the NMDPRA has also enshrined transparency and accountability in its regulatory activities, and has progressively automated its processes to enhance efficiency.

He added that the Authority has enacted 20 regulations to give effect to Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) provisions.

“We have reviewed the Gas Transportation Network Code for improved access to natural gas and operationalized the MDGIF as a catalyst for gas infrastructure development and investments.

“We have also upscaled our processes for Issuance of Licences, Permits and Authorizations for the establishment and operations of new refineries, gas plants, pipelines and other hydrocarbon handling facilities.

“In line with our strategic policies, we maintain a veritable Interagency collaboration with security agencies (NSA, DSS, Customs Service, Nigerian Navy, etc.) which has curbed sharp practices such as diversion/smuggling of petroleum products.

“The NMDPRA also collaborates with the SON, the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and the National Institute of Transportation Technology (NITT) in ensuring that our mobility CNG growth is achieved in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Farouk noted that however, some challenges still exist that should be addressed.

“These include the establishment and operation of petroleum handling facilities without proper licences, permits and authorizations; poor collaborations for Open / third party Access to facilities and lack of cooperation of some operators for an effective regulatory oversight in line with PIA provisions.

“We implore the industry to adhere to all regulatory requirements, especially as they relate to safety, efficiency, best practices, sustainability, consumer protection and community participation.

“As we progress into the year 2025, the NMDPRA will continue consolidating its successes for enhanced regulatory oversight. This would include the upgrade of our laboratories for enhanced product quality analysis and referencing, inter-agency collaborations, automation, and promoting sustainability in the industry.

“In addition, we will continue to collaborate with PCNGI to ensure deployment of CNG infrastructure in major cities of Lagos and Abuja, up to 100,000 conversions while collaborating with states to develop NGVs in other areas.

“While we implement this initiative, we will be guided by the clear provisions of the PIA, related to the functions and responsibilities of the institutions governing the Sector and the need for efficiency and sustainable growth in the sector.

“We wish to reiterate the commitment of the NMDPRA to facilitate business growth in the industry, ensure consumer protection, promotion of gas

development and evolution of a competitive market environment.

“We would also continue to engage in constructive stakeholder engagements and support the initiatives of the Ministry of Petroleum resources towards the realization of the aspirations of Mr President in the sector.”

