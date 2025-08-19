Nigeria Attracted $980m CNG Investments In 18 Months –PCNGI CEO

Chief Executive Officer, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI), Michael Oluwagbemi, has said that Compressed Natural Gas sub-sector attracted more than $980 million in private investments in just 18 months. He stated that vehicle conversions had also risen from 4,000 to nearly 100,000, and added that the CNG programme is Nigeria’s “fastest-growing energy sector”, fueled by government incentives and private sector participation.

He cited major private sector investments, to include a N720 billion outlay by BUA and Nigerian Bottling Company on CNG trucks and 100 fuelling stations. He spoke at the launch of the Portland Gas Ltd/NASENI CNG Daughter Station, Auto Conversion and Training Centre along the Kubwa Expressway in Abuja.

Oluwagbemi said: “I am pleased to report that just 18 months later, we have tracked over $980m worth of investments in the CNG sector. This is easily the fastest-growing sector in the country today, and it continues to grow in leaps and bounds.

“Many of us move around in big jeeps, but that’s just about 10 to 20 per cent of the population. The majority, low-income earners, women, schoolchildren, and the aged, rely on public transportation, and transportation costs money. CNG is cheaper, cleaner, and part of a global shift away from internal combustion engines.”

He stated that strategic partnerships and incentives of the agency har fast-tracked the rapid expansion of CNG capacity across the country. He explained that from just five states with CNG dispensing and conversion facilities a year ago, the number had risen to 20, with more than 315 conversion centres nationwide.

According to him, at least 30 states and the Federal Capital Territory would have CNG infrastructure before the end of 2025.