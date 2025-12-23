Nigeria At The Breaking Point: Beyond Party Labels, Towards A Nat’l Reset

Nigeria today stands at an inflection point. The country’s crisis can no longer be explained away as a contest between political parties or personalities. It is deeper, structural, and existential. What confronts Nigerians daily is not merely a failure of governance, but a collapse of trust—between the state and its citizens, between leadership and legitimacy.

Since the return to civil rule in 1999, successive administrations have left uneven footprints. Olusegun Obasanjo, despite his many critics, remains widely regarded as the most functionally effective administrator of the postmilitary era. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, though constrained by time and ill health, embodied restraint, legality, and moral seriousness.

His Niger Delta Amnesty remains one of the most stabilising policy decisions in modern Nigerian history—an intervention that arguably saved the federation from a cascading security implosion. Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s Presidency represented a different governing philosophy: de-escalation. His tenure lowered political temperature, widened civic space, and managed Nigeria’s diversity with uncommon restraint. In retrospect, that calm is increasingly seen as a strength rather than a weakness.

By contrast, the administration of Muhammadu Buhari presided over profound institutional decay. Security agencies weakened, public trust eroded, and governance increasingly relied on inertia rather than reform. Many of the structural failures Nigeria grapples with today took root or deepened during that period.

It is against this backdrop that President Bola Tinubu’s government is being judged— harshly and increasingly so. Across Nigeria and within the Diaspora, Tinubu is widely perceived as endemically ethnic in outlook, nepotistic in appointments, near-despotic in governing style, and overtly manipulative in political practice. These perceptions—whether he accepts them or not—now shape both domestic legitimacy and international reputation.

‘‘The crisis of Tinubu’s government is not only performance; it is perception—and perception is fast becoming reality.” On security, the verdict from ordinary Nigerians is grim. Insecurity, banditry, terrorism, and mass displacement persist with little sign of strategic containment. Entire communities in the North live under fear, while the state appears overwhelmed or indifferent.

Notably, Nigeria has faced international scrutiny, including accusations by prominent US political figures — among them President Donald Trump — that Nigerian authorities have turned a blind eye to mass violence against Christian communities in parts of the North. Whether or not one accepts the framing of “genocide,” the failure to protect lives is undeniable.

Economically, the consequences of policy choices have been devastating. The rapid devaluation of the naira, removal of buffers without social protection, and a governance style many perceive as indifferent to human cost have weaponised poverty. What was once a fragile middle class has been effectively wiped out. Small businesses are collapsing, purchasing power has evaporated, and survival has replaced aspiration. ‘‘A nation cannot prosper when policy turns poverty into an instrument and hardship into doctrine.”

The social consequences are visible everywhere. The ‘Japa’ phenomenon— once a trickle — has become a flood. Nigeria is haemorrhaging – doctors, engineers, academics, technologists, and creatives. This mass exit of skilled manpower is hollowing out the future, leaving behind an economy unable to compete and a society stretched thin.

Politically, Tinubu remains a formidable strategist. His ability to co-opt opponents, fragment resistance, and neutralise threats is undeniable. But strategy without legitimacy has limits. Power can be consolidated, but trust cannot be coerced. The opposition, meanwhile, offers little comfort. Parties like the PDP, Labour and ADC are plagued by internal incoherence, legitimacy crises, and unresolved leadership disputes.

They appear more focused on survival than on presenting a credible alternative vision for national renewal. In this vacuum, Nigerians — quietly but persistently — are revisiting the idea of a ‘national stabilisation figure’, someone perceived as transitional rather than domineering, unifying rather than polarising.

It is within this context that the name Goodluck Jonathan has re-entered serious political conversation. Not as nostalgia, but as a symbol of balance, restraint, and national reassurance. Such a scenario, however, cannot rest on sentiment.

It would require a credible platform, disciplined coalition-building, and a clear commitment to constitutionalism and time-bound leadership. Internationally, Nigeria’s image is under strain.

While executive-level diplomacy often prioritises continuity, legislative bodies, civil society groups, and Diaspora communities are increasingly vocal about governance failures, human security, and democratic backsliding. These voices matter—and they are being heard.

‘‘Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of strong men; it suffers from a shortage of strong institutions.” The question before Nigeria is not simply who governs next. It is whether the country can pause, reset, and rebuild the institutional foundations that make governance meaningful. That conversation must rise above party slogans, ethnic mobilisation, and personality cults.

History will not ask which party won an election. It will ask whether Nigeria chose reform over decay, inclusion over exclusion, and nation over faction. History may not be a kind judge in the very near future!