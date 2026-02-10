Nigeria At A Crossroads, Facing Structural, Macroeconomic Challenges –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the country was at crossroads with his government facing inherited structural challenges including macroeconomic imbalances. He acknowledged this yesterday in his opening remarks at the second edition of the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the Presidential Villa.

The President, however, noted that the people possessed the resilience, creativity, and determination to overcome these challenges Tinubu, also the Special Guest of Honour, commended the Council chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima for sustaining the platform he described as vital for strategic dialogue, policy coordination, and collective action across national and subnational governments.

“NEC remains a cornerstone of fiscal federalism and economic governance in our country. “The theme of this Conference: ‘Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030’, speaks directly to our national aspirations. It reflects our resolve to move from recovery to transformation and from narrow growth to one that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. We face inherited structural challenges, including macroeconomic imbalances, infrastructure deficits, unemployment, poverty, climate vulnerabilities, and limited fiscal space. Yet, our people possess the resilience, creativity, and determination to overcome these realities,” he stated.

The President noted that since inception, his administration has “undertaken bold and necessary reforms to stabilise the economy, restore confidence, and lay the foundation for long-term growth. These reforms are instruments for delivering prosperity, dignity and opportunity to all Nigerians.

“We have recorded notable achievements that reflect our commitment to cooperative federalism and inclusive development. First, states and local governments now receive increased and more predictable FAAC allocations, improving their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure, and deliver social services. “Second, we have strengthened macroeconomic stability through improved revenue performance, stronger public financial management, and enhanced fiscal coordination.

“Third, we have prioritised infrastructure development across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing, and irrigation as a catalyst for inclusive growth. “Fourth, we have expanded social investment and human capital programmes targeting vulnerable households, youth, women, and small businesses.”

According to him: “The Renewed Hope Ward Development Project further demonstrates our commitment to grassroots inclusion through a bottom-up approach to national development. These successes reflect strong collaboration among federal and state governments, development partners, and the private sector. “The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030 marks the next phase of our national journey. It is evidence-based, realistic and anchored on inclusive, balanced and environmentally sustainable growth.