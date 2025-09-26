Nigeria At 65th: We’re Making Steady Progress – Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has said that despite the challenges, his administration is making steady progress towards tackling the nation’s numerous problems.

President Tinubu, at a special Jumaat prayer in Abuja as part of the activities to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, called for unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians for the overall development of the country.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said Nigeria could only achieve the dream of its founding fathers when citizens live together in peace, tolerate one another and work hard.

“Differences will always exist,” the president noted in a statement by the director of Public Relations in the Ministry of Information, Suleiman Haruna.

He, however, added that “Nigerians must imbibe these values so that, collectively, we can achieve the progress and prosperity that Mr President has promised since assuming office.”

The president stated the country is undergoing transformation, and called on Nigerians to be patient as efforts were ongoing to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

Tinubu said the citizens should continue to pray for the leaders and the country as it moves towards attaining a brighter future.

He appealed to all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, political, or social affiliations, to come together in unison to build the Nigeria of our dreams.