Nigeria At 65:absence Of Professional Administrators Affecting Sports – Adamu

Laments Eagles’ struggle for W’Cup ticket

As Nigeria celebrates 65 years of independence, former Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and FIFA Council Member, Dr Amos Adamu, has voiced strong concerns about the state of sports in the country, warning that poor administration continues to hinder progress.

In an interview with our correspondent, Adamu criticised what he described as a lack of professionalism in the management of Nigerian sports, especially football. Adamu lamented that despite Nigeria’s immense sporting talent and potential, systemic failures have left the sector stagnant. “Sports is a profession.

You must be very professional in it. If you’re not, people just assume they can run it — and that’s the problem,” he said. “We have not been doing well. I don’t see us progressing the way we are going about it. In my time, people were professionals. If you are not a professional, you can’t come into my sports commission.

Until we do things the right way, we’ll keep having these problems,” he warned. Adamu, who was also a CAF Executive Committee member and a one-time sole administrator of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is also unhappy about the situation of the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“It’s not just about playing matches. It’s about preparation, organisation, structure — and these things require professionals, not just people who want to be there for visibility. Now, we are do- ing calculations before we can qualify; we should be in that position,” he said.