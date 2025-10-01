Nigeria At 65: Taminu Lauds Tinubu On Fiscal Reform Policy

…Says It Rests Economic Growth

The Director-General of the Nigeria Budget of Federation, Mallam Yakubu Tanimu, has lauded economic performance under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the reform as the price of a nation choosing courage over comfort.

In a statement he personally signed to commemorate Nigeria’s independence at 65, titled “The Fiscal Testament of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Budget DG notes: “Today, we are summoned to maturity. Independence is no longer enough. What Nigeria needs now is fiscal independence. Breaking with Illusions.

“The first illusion was petrol subsidy — trillions burnt on the altar of indulgence. We tore it down. Four trillion naira every year is no longer sacrificed to corruption, but redirected to roads, schools, and palliatives”

“For too long, we lived on borrowed time, borrowed money, and borrowed excuses. We consumed what we did not produce. We borrowed without discipline. We allowed leakages to drain our commonwealth. Today, we are summoned to maturity.

Independence is no longer enough. What Nigeria needs now is fiscal independence”, he said.

Detailing President Tinubu‘s various policies that eventually paved the way to economic reset, the DG budget recall administration first illusion brake as a petrol subsidy, a policy that burnt trillions on the altar of indulgence.

“We tore it down. N4 trillion every year is no longer sacrificed to corruption, but redirected to roads, schools, and palliatives. The second illusion was the multiple exchange rate system — a casino of arbitrage.

“We ended it. One rate, one market, one truth. These reforms were not painless. But they were honest. They were necessary. They were the price of a nation choosing courage over comfort. Anchoring reform in law. But courage must be written in law, so that tomorrow’s leaders cannot undo today’s sacrifices.

“That is why we are amending the Fiscal Responsibility Act. Deficits will now have anchors. Debts will now have ceilings. Every loan must prove its worth in schools built, hospitals equipped, or roads paved.

“No more borrowing to waste. Only borrowing to build. We are creating the National Accounts Payables and Receivables Authority, NAPRA — a guardian of liquidity, a sentinel of discipline, ensuring that every naira due to the people is collected, and every debt owed by the government is settled”.

“And we are correcting the Petroleum Industry Act. Today, it siphons 30 per cent of NNPCL’s profit oil and gas to frontier exploration, and allows another 30 per cent retention, despite operational costs already absorbed. No oversight. No sunset clause.

“This is a haemorrhage. This is leakage written into law. We shall stop it. We shall seal it. Every kobo from oil must serve the people, not private fiefdoms. Equity in Allocation: Fiscal justice is not only about balance sheets. It is about fairness”, he said.