Nigeria At 65: Reforms Necessary To Stabilize Economy, Restore Investors’ Confidence – SGF

…Tinubu demonstrating commitment to balanced, inclusive dev’t., says Information Minister, Idris

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, has said that the reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration were necessary to stabilise the nation’s economy and restore investors’ confidence.

Akume, who insisted that the task of nation-building was only for the leaders alone but a collective responsibility, said this in his remarks at a press conference to commemorate the country’s 65th anniversary on Monday.

This came as the Minister for Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed, said that the President has sufficiently demonstrated commitment to balanced and inclusive development across the country.

Akume said, “This year’s celebration is anchored on the theme: ‘Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation.” This theme is both a reminder and a charge.

“It reminds us that the responsibility of building a greater Nigeria is not the task of government alone, but a responsibility for every citizen, comprising the youth and elderly, men and women, public servants and private entrepreneurs, farmers and professionals, teachers, military and para-military, traders and artisans, as well as those at home and in the diaspora.

“All hands must indeed be on deck for us to realise the Nigeria we envisage, in which is a nation united in purpose, rich in diversity, and resolute in progress.

We are all aware of the economic reforms initiated by this administration. They are bold, sometimes difficult, but necessary steps aimed at stabilising our economy, restoring investor confidence, and laying a foundation for long-term growth.”

According to him, the reforms have begun to yield positive results, adding: “Inflationary pressures are beginning to ease, foreign investment inflows are showing renewed interest, job creation initiatives are expanding opportunities for our youth and social intervention programmes are being strengthened to cushion the effects of reforms on vulnerable groups.

“These gains, though modest, are a testimony that the Renewed Hope Agenda is on course, and with perseverance, greater dividends will be realised.”

“Fellow Nigerians, as we celebrate this milestone, let us reflect on our shared responsibility to build a greater nation. Government is playing its part; citizens, too, must play theirs.

“Let us put aside divisions and work together to achieve a Nigeria where opportunity is greater than despair, unity stronger than division, and peace stronger than conflict,” he concluded.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in his comments, disputed the insinuation that Tinubu’s administration has marginalised some sections of the country in project distribution.

He said, “Contrary to the perception being pushed in some quarters, this administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced and inclusive development since assuming office. The distribution of capital projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is equitable. No region is taking a back seat.”

Speaking on the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the last 28 months, the Minister said the government has fiscally reintegrated the local government as a catalyst for growth and development with its determination to operationalise its autonomy.

He equally said that more resources have been made available to the states from the Federation Accounts from the proceeds accruing from the removal of fuel subsidy, thereby freeing funds for the sub-nationals to execute developmental projects.

“Beyond these, the Federal Government is actively going further to support various subnational infrastructure projects, like the light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States, for which funding to the tune of ₦150 billion and ₦100 billion, respectively, has been secured.”