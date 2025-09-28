As Nigeria looks forward to commemorate its 65th Independence anniversary, prominent figures from law, politics, and civil society have offered contrasting reflections on the nation’s journey, applauding its resilience while decrying missed opportunities and the slow pace of development.

Socio-cultural and political organizations as well as eminent Nigerians including Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Prof. Mike Ozekhome, and Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran have expressed their reservations as the Giant of Africa celebrates its 65th independence anniversary.

Sharing his perspective, the Director-General of Strategic Planning and Implementation of the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigb, Chiemelu Obizoba, said that while Nigeria has recorded pockets of progress, its overall pace of development remains disappointing.

He linked the sluggish growth to poor policy continuity, stressing that successive administrations have often abandoned the initiatives of their predecessors instead of building on them.

“Nigeria is moving forward, but we have not got to where we ought to have been. We are growing gradually, the founding fathers’ visions have not been fully achieved, because we have huddles in terms of policy somersault and government inconsistency.

“Successive governments do not prioritise continuity in the implementation of government policies; this is our major challenge. But fortunately, this government is picking up some of the problems of the previous government and also making amendments to where its needs to adjust, it has given us some kind of light at the end of the tunnel.

He urged citizens to collaborate with the government in realising the visions of the nation’s founding fathers.

“Governance is not just about those who are elected or appointed to offices; we must continue to work together with the leaders to ensure that the visions of our founding fathers are achieved. We have not got where we ought to have been, but we are moving forward, but the pace is not encouraging.

“Nigeria is moving forward, but we have not got to where we ought to have been. Successive governments do not prioritise continuity in policy implementation. This has been our major challenge,” Obizoba stated

Afenifere, in its assessment, expressed disappointment that the aspirations of Nigeria’s founding fathers had been undermined but stressed that the nation’s potential for greatness remained attainable.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere expressed confidence that Nigeria’s abundant resources and the determination of its people could still steer the country toward greatness.

The group also urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to prioritise restructuring, stressing that it remains the most realistic route to achieving the aspirations of the nation’s founding fathers.

He said, “Government is in order to ask everybody to work for a greater Nigeria. But politicians, especially, should show more patriotism. Many Nigerians already have their hands on the plough.”

From the civil society angle, Debo Adeniran, Executive Director of the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, lamented that six and a half decades after independence, Nigeria remains burdened by politics defined by tribalism and sectional interests.

“What we need now is to move away from tribal politics and adopt best practices. Ethnic nationalities must learn to tolerate one another,” he argued.

Adeniran further called on Nigeria to implement education reforms aligned with technological advancements, emphasising that graduates should be equipped to generate employment rather than rely on scarce white-collar jobs.

He also defended the country’s independence, asserting that despite challenges, Nigeria has successfully forged its own path.

Adeniran said, “We no longer need permission from the King of England before we act. If there are faults, they are homegrown. Nigeria is truly independent. Our citizens excel abroad, and many MDAs today are headed by women. We should not belittle our achievements,”

A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria, Prof. Mike Ozekhome SAN, equally lamented, “We are still grappling with corruption, weak leadership, insecurity, cronyism, and intolerance. These are problems we ought to have overcome by now. Even socioeconomic rights in our Constitution are not enforceable, leaving citizens frustrated,”