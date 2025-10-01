Nigeria At 65: Obi Decries Leadership Failures, Says ‘A Great Nigeria Is Still Possible’

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to draw strength from the resilience of the past while demanding accountability from today’s leaders, as the country marks its 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, titled “A Great Nigeria is Still Possible,” Obi reflected on the promise of October 1, 1960, when Nigeria emerged from colonial rule to global acclaim as an African power in the making.

He recalled that Time Magazine once predicted Nigeria’s rise as a true African superpower, noting that the founding fathers fought for freedom with passion and determination to build a nation of prosperity and pride.

Obi lamented that decades of poor leadership had derailed that vision, with the situation worsening under the current administration.

“Today, the picture is bleak,” he said, citing Nigeria’s mounting debt of about N175 trillion—nearly 50 per cent of GDP—without improvements in the productive sector.

He noted that Nigeria has slipped to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria, while its democracy is increasingly described as “undemocratic.”

The former Anambra governor criticised what he described as extravagant government spending amidst widespread poverty. He pointed to billions allocated for new jets, yachts, luxury cars, and renovations of official residences, contrasting them with meagre budgets for healthcare, education, and science. “Billions are spent on luxuries that outweigh the combined budgets of teaching hospitals and ministries essential for national growth,” Obi said.

Obi further highlighted the impact of reckless borrowing, crippling insecurity, and widespread corruption, which have deterred investment and deepened hardship.

He warned that UNICEF and the World Food Programme project that 33 million Nigerians could face acute hunger in 2025, while over 150 million already lack access to healthcare, education, water, and sanitation.

Despite these challenges, Obi urged Nigerians not to lose hope, stressing that the vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria remains alive. “A society cannot survive on injustice, waste, and misrule.

Yet, just as we overcame colonialism and dictatorship, so too can we overcome today’s failures. A great Nigeria is still possible—one built on justice, fairness, productivity, and the dignity of its citizens,” he concluded.