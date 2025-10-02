Nigeria At 65: Navigating Challenges, Opportunities In Stock Market

As the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) celebrates its 65th anniversary alongside Nigeria, KAYODE OGUNWALE reflects on the evolution of the nation’s stock market since inception and its role in driving economic growth

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) formerly called Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) was established on September 15, 1960 as the Lagos Stock Exchange. In December 1977, it became the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with branches established in some of the major commercial cities of the country. The exchange operations in 1961 with 19 securities listed for trading.

Today the operating exchange, NGX, is a multi-asset exchange with 393 listed securities, comprising 151 listed companies (8 Premium Board, 133 Main Board, 7 Growth Board and 3 Alternative Securities Market companies), 157 Fixed Income securities, including Green Bonds and Sukuk (106 FGN, 8 State and 43 Corporate Bonds), 12 Exchange Traded Products, 4 Index Futures and 69 Memorandum listings, as at September 12, 2024. Some of the listed companies have foreign/multinational affiliations and represent a cross-section the economy, ranging from agriculture, oil and gas, banking through manufacturing to services.

Digitalisation of the stock market

The call over trading system was in April 27, 1999 replaced with the Automated Trading System (ATS), with dealers trading through a network of computers connected to a server. This is done every business day from 9.30 a.m. till all bids and offers have been executed (about 12.30 p.m. on the average).

In 2015, the Nigeria bourse in collaboration with some stockbroking firms introduced online trading application, to ease trading activities. The aim of the project was to increase retail investors’ participation to 25 million. Digitalisation of the stock market refers to the process of converting traditional trading and administrative operations into digital formats.

This involves leveraging technologies such as electronic trading platforms, block chain, and artificial intelligence to streamline processes. It encompasses everything from trading stocks, bonds, and other securities to the clearing and settlement of trades. As of today, many stockbrokers trade remotely without going to the floor of the exchange for trading.

One of the newly introduced platforms to boost the market activities is E-offering platforms, a subset of this broader digitalisation, are online systems that enable companies to issue new securities directly to investors. These platforms facilitate initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary offerings, and private placements, allowing for a more efficient and transparent capitalraising process.

Capital market economic devt

The financial market intermediates in the process of capital formation in any economy; and the capital market is extremely important to any economy, much more so to the Nigeria economy. Over the years, Nigeria has been dependent on oil and gas. And government has made efforts to have a more diversified economy. Capital market helps in do that because entrepreneurs can raise funds in the market to facilitate innovations and to create jobs.

It is extremely important to the Nigerian economy. Nigerians industrious and the market are extremely important in helping the country realise its potentials. There are a limited number of asset classes as the market is dominated by equity investments. History has shown that the price of shares and other assets is an important part of the dynamics of economic activity, and can influence or be an indicator of social mood.

An economy where the stock market is on the rise is considered to be an up and coming economy. In fact, the stock market is often considered the primary indicator of a country’s economic strength and development. Rising share prices, for instance, tend to be associated with increased business investment and vice versa. Share prices also affect the wealth of households and their consumption.

Experts’ perspectives

A senior stockbroker, Mr. Aruna Kebira, has highlighted the significant role the stock market plays in Nigeria’s economy, emphasising its capacity to drive growth and development in various sectors. He asserts that to maximize this potential, the government must take proactive steps to reposition the capital market as a robust engine for economic advancement. To achieve this, Mr. Kebira suggests several strategic measures that the government should prioritize. One crucial initiative

is the completion of the privatization process for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which will allow these entities to be listed on the stock exchange. By doing so, the government can not only raise capital but also enhance transparency and efficiency in operations.

Furthermore, he advocates for the implementation of tax incentives, such as tax holidays and rebates, aimed at attracting more large, indigenous, and profitable companies to list their shares on the stock market. This will diversify the investment landscape and potentially increase market capitalisation. Investor protection is another area that Mr. Kebira underscores as critical for fostering confidence among both domestic and international investors.

He insists that the government needs to strengthen the regulatory framework by improving enforcement mechanisms and enhancing transparency standards. By setting robust corporate governance requirements for listed companies, the government can safeguard investor interests and deter fraudulent activities.

In addition, Mr. Kebira highlights the importance of investing in modern technology and infrastructure. Upgrading trading and settlement systems is essential for improving market liquidity and reducing transaction costs, thereby making the stock market more appealing to investors.

This technological investment will facilitate quicker transactions and streamline processes, ultimately attracting more participation from both local and foreign investors. To further enhance market participation, he stresses the need for comprehensive financial literacy programs.

By implementing robust investor education initiatives, the government can increase public awareness about the benefits and risks of investing in the stock market, ultimately channeling more household savings into productive investments that spur economic growth.

Additionally, he proposes a strategic utilisation of market instruments, such as the issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds or “Green Bonds,” to finance essential, commercially viable projects in sectors like energy, transportation, and broadband. “This approach aims to diversify funding sources away from traditional bank loans or foreign debt and can catalyse significant infrastructure development.

By undertaking these structural reforms, the government can significantly enhance the stock market’s primary roles of efficient capital mobilisation and resource allocation. In doing so, Nigeria can foster a more stable, diversified, and growth-oriented economy that benefits all stakeholders.

A seasoned stockbroker, Mr. Tunde Oyediran, asserts that the Nigerian stock market has experienced significant evolution since its inception. “When it was founded, there were only 19 securities available for trading. Today, we have expanded to over 328 securities across various asset classes, including equities, bonds, and mutual funds. This growth marks substantial progress, but I believe we have the potential to achieve even more,” he remarked.

Mr. Oyediran emphasised that the Nigerian stock market has played a crucial role in bolstering the country’s economy by instilling confidence in both local and foreign investors. He points out that the market’s development has encouraged businesses to engage with listed companies and seek capital through this platform.

“The positive influence of the stock market extends beyond just investor confidence; it has also had a measurable impact on Nigeria’s GDP and other macroeconomic indicators, showing consistent upward trends,” he noted.

He further highlighted that both federal and state governments have strategically utilised the capital market to secure funding for various developmental projects in recent years. “This trend of leveraging the capital market for infrastructural and economic development is likely to continue moving forward,” he stated, projecting optimism for the future of Nigeria’s financial landscape.