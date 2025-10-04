The Nigerian Association of Social and Resourceful Editors (NASRE) has joined millions of citizens at home and in the diaspora to celebrate the nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

In a statement signed by its President, Comrade Femi Oyewale, NASRE acknowledged some of the ongoing reforms and initiatives of the government, particularly in areas such as education, youth empowerment, fiscal reforms, and infrastructural development.

The Association pointed to achievements like the expansion of tertiary institutions, improved oil production, rising non-oil exports, and the disbursement of student loans as commendable steps toward national progress

“Ongoing data and developments show that Nigeria has made progress in expanding access to education, boosting infrastructure, and introducing policies aimed at long-term economic recovery.

These reforms, though sometimes difficult, are beginning to show glimpses of promise that cannot be ignored,” Oyewale said.

However, the NASRE President expressed concern that while macroeconomic indicators may look promising, ordinary Nigerians are yet to feel the impact in their daily lives.

He pointed to the high cost of living, insecurity in some regions, poor electricity supply, unemployment, and rising poverty as pressing challenges that the government must confront with greater urgency.

Citing insecurity, Oyewale condemned the recent killing of an Arise News Anchor, describing it as a painful reminder that journalists and ordinary Nigerians alike remain vulnerable to violent crimes.

“When a journalist whose duty is to inform the public is brutally murdered, it reveals the deep cracks in our security architecture. Government must do more to ensure that no Nigerian, regardless of status, lives in fear,” he stressed.

“It is not enough to point to GDP growth, trade surpluses, or foreign reserves. The true measure of progress is food on the table, safety in our communities, reliable electricity in our homes, and dignity for every Nigerian.

Until these are achieved, Independence Day speeches will ring hollow to the common man,” he added.

Oyewale urged the federal, state, and local governments to translate reforms into tangible relief for citizens, stressing that policies must prioritise human welfare above statistics.

As the country celebrates 65 years of independence, the NASRE President called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, resilient, and united in demanding good governance and playing their part in building the nation.

“On this 65th anniversary, we felicitate with the Nigerian people, the true heroes of democracy, whose patience, resilience, and faith continue to hold the nation together.

“May the labours of our heroes past not be in vain, and may Nigeria rise to fulfil its destiny as a land of peace, justice, and prosperity,” Oyewale concluded.