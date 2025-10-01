 Nigeria At 65: Let Us Avoid Those Things That Divide Us – Oborevwori

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and avoid things that divide them as a people.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Cenotaph, Asaba, at a ceremony to mark Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary, Governor Oborevwori emphasised the significance of the occasion as a time to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s founding fathers, reflect on shared progress, and be more committed to building a prosperous future.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said, “The true strength of Delta lies in its people; as we mark Nigeria’s independence, let us also embrace independence in our daily lives: Independence from ethnic division and rivalry.

Independence from dependency, by embracing hard work, enterprise and creativity. Independence from forces that divide us, by uniting under the common banner of One Delta.

“This day reminds us of how far we have come as a nation, and it also challenges us to focus on developing a paradigm shift to improve our focus on sustainable development.

“Independence Day is a time to remember, to reflect and to renew. We remember the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the many heroes who fought for the freedom we enjoy today. We reflect on our journey as a nation, the victories, the struggles and the lessons. And we renew our commitment to the values of unity, peace and progress.

“I also thank every Deltan, both at home and abroad, for standing with this administration. Your support remains the strength behind our progress.

“I join all Nigerians to congratulate His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this anniversary. May God continue to guide him with wisdom and strength as he leads our country through thorny roads to prosperity and enduring peace and security.

“Here in Delta State, we are working with focus and determination under the MORE Agenda. Our goal is simple: to improve lives, create opportunities and secure the future of our children.

“This administration is carrying out a sustained infrastructure development programme in the transport sector, especially in the areas of highway construction, flyover bridges, urban and rural roads development, drainage schemes and waterways structures.

“We are building bridges and repairing numerous roads, we have carried out urban renewal projects and improved flood control and drainage systems.

“These projects are connecting communities, opening up opportunities, consolidating economic bases and making our towns and cities safer and more comfortable to live in.

“We also believe that health is wealth. That is why we are upgrading our hospitals, improving our primary health centres and providing modern machines like dialysis, CT scans and 4D ultrasound scanners. Today, pregnant women, children under five, widows and senior citizens enjoy free health care, while thousands more are covered under our health insurance scheme.

“In education, we are investing in our young people. We want to prepare them for the digital age by creating ICT hubs and training centres that will make Delta a leader in technology and innovation.

“At the same time, we are supporting the vulnerable through job creation programmes and social welfare schemes. Here in Delta State, we are determined that nobody will be left behind.

“My dear people, what we see today is progress. It is proof of your resilience and the hard work of the government. Democracy allows criticism, but let us focus on constructive ideas that will build our State, not dwell on negativity that tears it and our people down.

“I appeal to you to continue your support for this administration. Do not be distracted by those who parade themselves as critics but thrive on mischief.

“Such voices, often sponsored by vested interests, seek only to take advantage of our resilience and tolerance. We must not allow them to derail our collective progress. We are on the right path, and with your steadfast support, we will go even further.

“The journey ahead is still long, but together we are heading towards sustainable progress, having a happy populace confident of their hopes for a better tomorrow. But the government alone cannot build the Delta of our dreams.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens. This duty is even more compelling today. Since assuming office, we have pursued peace and security with great commitment, and I can say with confidence that our initiatives have recorded remarkable success, notwithstanding a few challenges.

“Today, our waterways are safe and open for navigation and commerce. We continue to work closely with all security agencies to sustain the peace and stability we currently enjoy.

“I wish to sincerely thank our people, especially the youths and the various security agencies in the State, for their steadfast support in our collective pursuit of peace and security.

“With the support of traditional rulers, religious leaders, the private sector, public servants, civil society and every citizen, Delta will continue to rise. Our future is bright, and with unity and determination, we will achieve it. To our youths, I say: use your energy for positive ventures.

“You are not just leaders of tomorrow but change makers of today. To our elders and community leaders: continue to preserve our culture and promote peace. To the private sector: partner with us, invest in Delta, and help us build industries and create jobs.

“As we celebrate 65 years of Nigeria’s independence, let us renew our faith in God and in one another. Let us hold on to peace, unity, security and justice. That is the only way to build a stronger Delta and a greater Nigeria.

Happy Independence Day.”

The occasion featured an inspection of the Guard of Honour, past by military and para-military agencies.

It was also well attended by top government functionaries and traditional rulers, among others.