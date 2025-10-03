Nigeria At 65: Lagos Lawmaker Highlights Gains Of Tinubu’s RHA

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence anniversary, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, has outlined the progress being recorded under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA).

Yishawu, who spoke during the commemorative session, described RHA as a deliberate direction towards economic stability and development.

Yishawu recalled Nigeria’s journey from independence in 1960 under Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Governor-General Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, to becoming a Republic in 1963.

He stressed that though the country may have faced challenges in the past, the present administration is charting a new course.

“At 65, our task is to convert renewed hope into household gains,” Yishawu said, highlighting practical benefits already being felt. These, he noted, include the stabilisation of the naira, declining inflation, and increased crude oil production.

Other notable achievements under the Renewed Hope Agenda, he explained, are: Creation of five new regional development commissions – North-West, South-East, North-Central, South-West, and South-South Development Commissions – to bring governance closer to the people. Support for MSMEs and artisans.

The National Student Loan Fund (Nelfund) with over 580,000 beneficiaries and more than ₦107 billion. Expansion of CNG-powered mass transit to reduce commuting costs. Ongoing tax reforms and the establishment of the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS) to curb leakages.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, designed to widen access to responsible credit for citizens.

Yishawu emphasised that Lagos State is complementing federal reforms with people-centred laws, prudent budgeting, and robust oversight.

He cited recent state legislation aimed at ensuring affordable transportation, safer communities, cleaner environments on land and water, and a reliable power supply.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, adding, “Let us stand firm and stay invested in Nigeria.

“Happy 65th Independence Day anniversary to us all. God bless Lagos State. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he concluded.