Nigeria At 65: Gyang Calls For Renewed Commitment To Greatness

Former Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang, has declared that Nigeria, at 65 years of independence, is “overdue for greatness,” urging leaders and citizens alike to rise to the task of repositioning the country for peace, prosperity, and global relevance.

In a statement to mark the nation’s Independence Day, Senator Gyang emphasised that while the anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s chequered past from the pre-colonial and colonial eras to post-independence realities, the greater challenge lies in shaping a future of unity, inclusivity, and technological advancement.

“Our generation is obligated to launch Nigeria into her season of greatness to occupy a pride of place among the committee of nations,” he said. “Mutual respect, inclusivity, and building a nation that works for all is an irreducible minimum in this regard.”

The lawmaker stressed that leadership has remained Nigeria’s greatest challenge, noting that while the country has been shaped by both good and bad leaders, the deficit in quality leadership has slowed national progress.

Commending the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Gyang acknowledged the “bold economic reforms” being undertaken, including the removal of fuel subsidy, reforms in the foreign exchange market, and expansion of the tax net—policies he said were critical to long-term economic growth.

On security, the former senator underscored the urgency of defeating terrorism and banditry, particularly in northern Nigeria, where communities continue to suffer devastating attacks. He lauded Tinubu’s sincerity of purpose but urged sustained action until Nigerians feel safe in their homes and communities.

Senator Gyang further called for expanded investment in social safety nets, youth empowerment, employment generation, and educational support, stressing that increased federal allocations from subsidy savings must translate into tangible development at state and local government levels.

“The cherished legacy Nigerians require of President Tinubu,” he said, “is for him to be that leader who was determined, relentless, and daring to confront and change the notorious negative narrative about Nigeria, and launch her into her season of greatness.”

He concluded with a note of optimism, expressing confidence that Nigeria’s long-awaited transformation was within reach, “by the help of Almighty God.”